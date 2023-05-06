Berlin Township updates residents on utlities, new hire

Like many of the county’s townships, Berlin Township sends its residents newsletters on a regular basis.

In the Spring Newsletter, Trustee Ron Bullard updated residents on the township’s utilities.

“The electric and gas aggregation contracts will be expiring soon, and with the market rate volatility, the aggregated rates are expected to increase,” Bullard wrote. “The electric rate contracted will save about 26% off the Price to Compare on your AEP invoice. The PUCO defines a specific process to follow when the contract changes … As always AEP will be your electricity connection and provider of your invoice, emergency contact, etc.”

Customers in the aggregation program will receive letters that say they’ll no longer be providing your electricity, or, we are your new supplier.

“These comments apply only to AEP and Columbia Gas customers,” Bullard said. “Suburban and Consolidated are considered as contract suppliers and not available for the aggregation programs. If you have questions about the aggregation programs, please contact Trebel at 614-425-4885 or visit www.trebelllc.com.”

Trustee Chair Meghan Raehll said in her update that the township hired a new full-time zoning inspector, Jacob Bon, who “will be focusing on zoning compliance as well as ensuring our Comprehensive Land Use Plan and Zoning Text are updated over the next year.”

Raehll said the township’s Architectural Review Board held its first meeting “to serve for the application process related to the Berlin Business Park.”

“The township approved permits for 142 new homes last year,” Raehll wrote. “This is down over the year prior but is still keeping up a steady pace for the township. Welcome to the new residents!”

The township recently had a parks and trails survey, the results of which are available on their website, www.berlintwp.us. There will be recommendations presented by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission to the Berlin Parks and Trails Advisory Committee at 6:30 p.m. July 19. The location wasn’t given, but the Administration Office is at 3271 Cheshire Road, Delaware.

“We have started off this year with continued momentum from the last,” said Raehll. “This past year, your board of trustees oversaw many important improvements for the township to support our growing community. A few key highlights continued into this year will include focusing on technology upgrades such as with the new ADA compliant website, a new system for live streaming meetings, and substantive security upgrades; building infrastructure updates like the long-term solution for roofing at the Fire Station implemented last year …”

