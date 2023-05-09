Person killed in US 23 crash

An investigation is still ongoing after a two-vehicle crash killed an individual on U.S. Route 23 in Delaware Tuesday morning.

City of Delaware Police Chief Adam Moore reported Tuesday afternoon that officers were summoned to the northbound lane of U.S. 23 near South Sandusky Street at around 5:08 a.m. after a crash was reported.

Moore said that when they arrived, police discovered a tractor-trailer and commercial box truck were involved in the crash. Moore reported the initial on-scene investigation indicates the semi was northbound on U.S. 23 and stopped for a traffic signal at U.S. Route 42. The box truck was also northbound and struck the rear of the stopped semi, Moore said.

According to Moore, a passenger in the box truck was killed in the collision, but as of press time on Tuesday, he was unable to release the identity of the individual because police were still working on confirming the individual’s identity and notifying next of kin.

The Delaware Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Delaware County Coroner’s Office are working cooperatively on the investigation, Moore said Tuesday afternoon.

After the crash, the police department tweeted about the road closure and encouraged drivers to avoid the area or use alternate routes as the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 were closed at the U.S. 42 traffic signal. The City of Delaware reported that northbound traffic on U.S. 23 was being detoured off the highway using Sandusky Street and U.S. 42.

Bob Hogensen, a communications specialist with the City of Delaware, reported Tuesday afternoon that the road remained closed until about 12:30 p.m.

The crash report was not yet available at press time, and police had not yet released the names of the involved parties involved.

