DCDL helping students prepare for finals

It’s finals time in high schools across the United States! Students in the Delaware County District Library’s service area are studying for their exams right now and getting ready to finish the school year with their best foot forward. The teen librarians at the library are ready to provide lots of help for your high school students during what can be a very stressful time.

Beginning on Friday, May 19, and lasting through Wednesday, May 24, the Orange Branch Library is hosting a daily Student Study Corner during the library’s regular operating hours. Studying for exams at the library? Find everything you need to succeed in the Teen Zone, including tips to get organized, brain breaks, and stress busters!

All branches of the Delaware Library system have people who specialize in youth services, and some branches even have a staff member whose primary focus is teen services. During times like these, you can ask for the Teen Librarian or any staff member who can help find the right resources for your particular area of study, no matter what branch you’re at.

If you or your teen finds themselves at home and in need of assistance, there is a resource that you won’t want to miss. Hop over to www.delawarelibrary.org/teen and under “Need Help with School?” click on the link for “Tutors On-Demand with Brainfuse HelpNow™.” Brainfuse provides on-demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels. Students communicate with live tutors using an interactive whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images, and graph homework problems. HelpNow is available to all library patrons from the public computers at the branch or from any computer with an internet connection.

HelpNow live tutors are available every day from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. for homework help, skills building, and test preparation. Because HelpNow is personalized, both the student and the tutor can access quiz questions to do an intensive test prep which may include loading lessons on the whiteboard. All live sessions are saved and can be replayed as well as shared with friends and teachers by email.

Perhaps tests aren’t necessarily the final step in the exam process, but there is a written paper involved. Brainfuse also provides a Writing Lab for writing assistance. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab and receive detailed feedback. All reviews and comments from tutors are easy to access so suggestions can be taken into consideration in the final draft of the paper. It’s best to plan ahead for this option, though. Feedback usually takes about one business day and includes recommended revisions.

If you’re still looking for more resources to ace that test, just ask us! DCDL librarians can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by simply calling your nearest location. When you need a brain break, check out one of these new movies, streaming or on the big screen, based on a book.

• “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander. Basketball superstar LeBron James co-produced the drama series adaptation of Kwame Alexander’s award-winning coming-of-age sports novels. Where to watch: Stream all episodes of “The Crossover” on Disney+.

• “Peter Pan” by J.M. Barrie. “The Green Knight” director David Lowery helms “Peter Pan & Wendy,” a new adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved fantasy novel. Where to watch: “Peter Pan & Wendy” is available on Disney+.

• “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” by Judy Blume. The long-awaited adaptation of Judy Blume’s coming-of-age classic hits the big screen, directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen”) and co-produced by Blume. Where to watch: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” is playing in theaters now.

• “One True Loves” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Hamilton actress Phillipa Soo stars in the film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel about a woman forced to make a choice between the two men she loves. Where to watch: “One True Loves” is playing in theaters now.

• “Dracula” by Bram Stoker. Bram Stoker’s classic vampire novel gets a fresh spin in the horror comedy “Renfield,” a contemporary homage that centers on Dracula’s (Nicolas Cage) long-suffering minion played by Nicholas Hoult. Where to watch: Catch “Renfield” in theaters now.

