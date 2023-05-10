Hulshof, Braves rally past Pacers, 6-4

The 20th-seeded Olentangy softball team saved its best for last, plating four runs in the top of the seventh to rally for a 6-4 Division I sectional final win over host and sixth-seeded Delaware Hayes Wednesday night.

Down a run, 3-2, Camila Taylor singled to get things started. Alex Newsome singled an out later to put two on and, after a passed ball allowed both runners to advance, Kai Cornelius laced a line-drive single to right to chase Taylor home with the game-tying run.

Newsome scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Petra Dissett and Addi Hulshof made it 6-3 with a two-out, two run homer — her second of the game — before a groundout ended the inning.

Hayes, which led 3-0 heading into the fourth inning, got a run back in the bottom half when Kim Ferrell scored on a bunt single by Kasey Beswick, but that’s as close as things got as Olentangy ace Candace Walters got the final out via a strikeout with the bases loaded.

While Olentangy finished with a flourish, it was Hayes that got off to the better start, plating a pair of first-inning runs courtesy of RBI singles from Lizzy Gould and McKenna Coleman to jump on top early.

After the teams traded zeros in the second, Lauren Tompkins led off the bottom of the third with a solo homer to make it a 3-0 game.

The Braves got a run back when Hulshof homered in the fourth, then made it 3-2 on a fielder’s choice later in the inning.

Hulshof led the charge, finishing 2-for-4 with the two homers, two runs and three RBI. Evelyn Dipiero was also solid for Olentangy, finishing 3-for-4, while Newsome and Cornelius collected two hits apiece.

Walters, who threw 132 pitches, allowed four runs on 12 hits while striking out five and walking three en route to the complete-game win.

Coleman led Hayes at the dish, finishing 3-for-4. Tompkins, Gould and Bronwynn Leighty were also steady, finishing with two hits each.

Leighty suffered the setback in the circle, allowing six runs on 12 hits while striking out four and walking one in seven innings of work.

Next up, Olentangy will play eighth-seeded Hilliard Bradley in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. in Hilliard.

Olentangy Orange 10, Logan 0, 5 inn.

The 16th-seeded Pioneers opened the postseason with a lopsided win, scoring six runs in the fifth to put the finishing touches on a double-digit win over the visiting and 30th-seeded Lady Chiefs Wednesday night in Lewis Center.

Kennedy Reed and Gauri Naik combined to drive in six of Orange’s 10 runs, three apiece, while Meghan Riley finished 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI.

Anna Wilming, meanwhile, was dominant in the circle, allowing just three hits while striking out nine en route to the complete-game shutout.

With the win, Orange advances to Monday’s district semifinal against host and seventh-seeded Mount Vernon. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin 6, Dublin Scioto 3

The 17th-seeded Bears plated two runs in the fourth to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead, then added two more in the sixth for a little insurance on the way to a Division I sectional final win over the host and 13th-seeded Irish Wednesday night in Dublin.

Izzie Wilson led Berlin, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBI. Ava Kresak, Sydney Davis and Ella Erwine were also solid in the win, collecting two hits apiece.

Erwine earned the win in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two in four innings of work.

Grace Kemper took care of the rest, tossing two innings of shutout ball to seal the deal.

Next up, Berlin will take on third-seeded Teays Valley in Monday’s district semifinal. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. in Ashville.

Also: Olentangy Liberty 6, Tri-Valley 5.