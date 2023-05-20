Program to focus on county’s water systems

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) will present a community program highlighting the history of Delaware County’s water systems.

The event is free to the public and will take place on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware).

Glenn Marzluf, CEO & general manager for Del-Co Water Company, will discuss how the visionaries that started Del-Co Water recognized that Delaware County needed a better water supply to grow and how they made it happen. Marzluf will also discuss the history of municipal water systems from the heyday of mineral spring spas, sanitariums, and more primitive water collection methods to the modern convenience many of us may take for granted today.

“Most of us might not consider the luxury of the clean, easy-to-access water we use in our homes every day,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “This interesting program will allow us to learn more about one of our most basic necessities and gain greater appreciation for the efforts of ancestors. We’re fortunate to have Mr. Marzluf joining us to share his unique expertise and open up a part of history many of us may not think about.”

Those interested in attending this event can register at eventbrite.com (search: Delaware County Historical Society) by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/616659092947.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules, and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/.

The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.