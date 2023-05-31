Library can help with summer adventures

By Nicole Fowles

Glad You Asked

Summer is the perfect time to get out and explore! There is certainly plenty to do, whether you’re staying nearby in Delaware County or taking a ride to a central Ohio favorite. Your Delaware County District Library has plenty of ways to help you enjoy some time off with entertainment for all ages.

Each summer, all Delaware County libraries partner with the Preservation Parks of Delaware County for its Summer Letterbox Adventure. Explore the local parks in Delaware County and win prizes in the process. Letterboxes are hidden in eight parks; find at least four of them using nature-based clues, fill out your booklet, and learn about plant and animal relationships along the way! Letterbox booklets are now available for pickup at any DCDL location, and prizes will be made available in mid-June at Deer Haven Park and the library.

If you want to experience the arts in your own backyard, you need to look no further than the central Ohio Symphony. Though it is more than a month away, it’s never too early to begin planning for July 4 in downtown Delaware. The Central Ohio Symphony performs one of Ohio’s largest free orchestra performances on the lawn of Ohio Wesleyan University, just before the fireworks! Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic and chairs or a blanket to enjoy the annual event, a July 4 tradition for many families. The free concert includes various selections of music from the stage, film, American traditional, and more.

In case you haven’t had a chance to snag one of the Delaware County District Library’s Culture Passes yet, the summer is the perfect opportunity. Become a member for a day at the Columbus Museum of Art by simply requesting your pass at any DCDL branch. The CMA Culture Pass provides free admission for up to eight people, free parking, and a discount at the gift shop and café. The kids will love the Wonder Room, and the adults can explore Mirror Shadow Shape, a solo exhibition by Filipino American artist Gina Osterloh. Gina Osterloh is currently an Assistant Professor of Art at The Ohio State University and will have her work on display through Oct. 8.

One of our newer Culture Passes gives temporary free admission to the Franklin Park Conservatory. One pass provides free entry for two adults and up to six children. Two visits can be made before the pass expires, and it includes a discount at the café and gift shop. Opening this Saturday, visitors will be able to take a “garden safari” as they explore thirty larger-than-life animal topiaries on display. These works of botanical art are filled with plants and colorful moss to mimic the colors and textures of fur, skin, scales and feathers.

Summer is also for exploring lots of delicious foods and new methods of cooking! See if one of these cookbooks will be added to your to-cook list this summer. Check them out at your local branch.

• “Rose’s Ice Cream Bliss” by Rose Levy Beranbaum. What’s inside: recipes for making ice creams and accompaniments, by an award-winning cookbook author known for her attention to detail. Some recipes include: Honey Ice Cream, Turkish Stretchy Ice Cream, True Lemon Ice Cream, Waffle Ice Cream Cones, Sour Cherry Topping, and Caramel Sauce.

• “How to Grill Vegetables: The New Bible for Barbecuing Vegetables Over Live Fire” by Steven Raichlen. What’s inside: tantalizing vegetable-forward recipes, a detailed grilling guide (including equipment tips), smoking techniques, and color photos, from an accomplished cookbook author and grilling master. Some recipes include: Grilled Wedge Salad, Nashville Hot Cauliflower, Ultimate Smoked Baked Beans, Double-Grilled Summer Vegetable Frittata, and Wood-Grilled Bruschetta.

• “Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day” by Rodney Scott and Lolis Eric Elie. What it is: a sprinkle of DIY (how to build a BBQ pit and burn barrel), a dash of memoir, and lots of mouthwatering recipes from James Beard Award-winning pitmaster and restaurateur Rodney Scott. Some recipes include: Hog Seasoning, Pimento Cheese, Fried Catfish, Chicken Perloo, Hushpuppies, Corn Bread with Honey Butter, and Banana Pudding.

• “Watermelon & Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations” by Nicole A. Taylor. What it is: a comprehensive collection of recipes, photos, and essays centered around Juneteenth that also includes menu planning tips, resource lists, and spice blends, by an acclaimed food writer. Some recipes include: Ginger Beer, Rodeo Turkey Legs, Grilled Oysters, Victory Chicken Burgers, Garlicky Okra & Rice, and Raspberry Yogurt Pops.

If you have a question that you would like to see answered in this column, mail it to Nicole Fowles, Delaware County District Library, 84 E. Winter St., Delaware, OH 43015, or call us at 740-362-3861. You can also email your questions by visiting the library's web site at www.delawarelibrary.org or directly to Nicole at [email protected]