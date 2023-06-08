Delaware County Notebook

Blood drive set for June 9

Red Cross Blood Drives at the Condit Presbyterian Church have resulted in 1,007 pints of blood being collected since December 2014.

The next blood drive will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on June 9. To register, email [email protected] or call Polly Horn at 740-965-3582.

The church is located at 15102 Hartford Road in Sunbury.

Youth Bow Shoot upcoming

Designed to introduce the sport of archery and archery hunting, a Youth Bow Shoot will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, at the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range at 1110 state Route 229 in Ashley.

All equipment will be supplied, and a free lunch will be served. There is no cost, but preregistration is required by calling Steve at 614-348-3307.

Farmers market in downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Oct. 28 on the sidewalks downtown.

Come shop for fresh local fruits & vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Kilbourne Farmers Market

Beginning May 28, the Kilbourne United Methodist Church will be hosting a Farmers Market on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 3.

The market will feature vendors selling local produce, bakery items and crafts.

There is a charge for vendors with all proceeds going to the KUMC Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Fund. Interested vendors can find the application on www.facebook.com/kilbournefarmersmarket.

Summer Potluck to be held in July

On Saturday, July 22, the Welsh Society of Central Ohio and Radnor Heritage Society will host their annual Summer Potluck — rain or shine!

The potluck will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at the Radnor Township Community Center, 4061 state Route 203, Radnor. Joe Preston will serve as guest speaker.

Everyone is welcome – bring your favorite dish to share! Go to www.Perfectpotluck.com to RSVP by July 14 (there is a max room capacity) and list the dish you will be bringing to share. In the “Find” box, enter coordinator last name Zeirott. The password is 1803.

For more information, contact Pam Zeirott at 614-578-5459 or email [email protected]

Library to host reading challenge

The Community Library is excited to kick off the end of school with its Summer Reading Challenge.

From now to July 22, all ages can earn prizes by reading and completing activities. To sign up, visit www.yourcl.org, download the Beanstack app, or stop by the library to pick up a reading log.

For more information, call 740-965-3901 or stop by the library at 44 Burrer Drive in Sunbury.

Concert series set to return

The Summer on Winter Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. on June 21.

Taking place on West Winter Street between Sandusky and Franklin streets, the first concert will feature CowTown Inc., a local country band. Admission is free. Bring your folding chair or dance in the streets! Additional summer concerts will be held July 19, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Farmers market in Ostrander

The Ostrander Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Main and North streets in the village.

The market will be held through Sept. 2 and will feature home- and organic-grown produce, locally-produced meats, homemade soaps, hand-crafted items and more.

The market is independent but operates under the umbrella of the Ostrander Civic Association. It is also associated with SourcePoint, allowing seniors in Delaware County to use food vouchers for fresh, locally-grown food.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected]