Members of the Delaware Area Career Center web application development team are pictured in the Ohio Senate Chamber with state Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware).

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) honored a team of Delaware Area Career Center students Wednesday for winning a prestigious national competition, the 2023 Business Professionals of America National Championship. The team of Jane Spelman, Lainey Wright, Afton Turner, and Sarah Church was named Best in Show in the Web Application Development Contest.

“The success of the Delaware Area Career Center web application development team is a justifiable source of pride not only for the members but also for their advisors, their families, their school, and their community,” said Brenner. “The maturity and experience the students have gained through their participation in this exciting activity will greatly aid them in meeting the challenges of the future.”

The students won by creating an app called “ApiaryHives,” a social media/worksite hybrid that allows employees to communicate, make posts, file IT tickets, and human resource forms. They were inspired by the notion that a hive mind could enable employees to work together for the greater goal of the company.

