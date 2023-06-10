Miller

League of Women Voters of Delaware County President Laurie Nolta announced Monday that Jen Miller will be speaking at the annual dinner and meeting set for 6 p.m. June 21 at The Glass Rooster Cannery, 1673 S. State Route 605, Sunbury.

Hear how the League of Women Voters of Ohio has been educating voters and making democracy work since 1920. Miller, who is the executive director of LWV of Ohio, will talk about how everyone can play a role in restoring fairness to our democratic systems, increase voter turnout, combat mis/disinformation, and ensure that every eligible voter can have free, fair access to the ballot box. Miller will discuss the August special election in which special interests are trying to make citizen ballot initiatives nearly impossible, the efforts to end partisan gerrymandering, and much more.

This year, millions of voters will head to the polls and stand up for what matters most to our communities and our lives. The best thing we can all do is urge everyone to prepare by understanding what is being taken away from them and what their Ohio Legislators are doing to help or hinder this process.

“All of our elected officials have incredible influence over the issues and policies that affect our families and communities most. Gathering this type of information is our chance to weigh in and take control over what is most important to us,” Nolta said.

There is a cost to attend the event, which includes a buffet. Please RSVP to 614-649-2494 by June 14.

Miller has over 20 years of experience working with diverse communities to promote social justice and civic action through positions with Columbus Recreation and Parks, the Martin Luther Jr. King Arts Complex, Sierra Club, the Ohio State University, and Global Gallery. Miller earned her Master’s in Arts Policy, Education and Administration, a program of the John Glenn School of Public Affairs at Ohio State. She holds two bachelor’s degrees in Vocal Music and History and Ethnic Studies from Capital University. Miller is a graduate of the U.S. Department of Energy NREL Leadership Academy and is a board member for the Ohio Debate Commission, the Ohio History Connection, Kids Voting Ohio, and the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Monument Commission. Inspiring others to participate in civic engagement is her deepest passion. She is a jazz singer and proud mother of one daughter.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization. It encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. With 800 affiliates across the county, the League is one of the nation’s most trusted organizations.

The Delaware County League was started in 1948 and besides holding candidates’ nights and forums on relevant issues, also meets socially for mid-day and evening meals and events. Student membership is free.

Submitted by the League of Women Voters of Delaware County Ohio.