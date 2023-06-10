Pictured are some of the individuals who took part in the 2022 Olentangy River Festival held in Mingo Park in Delaware. Courtesy | ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Litter cleanup, kayaking, creeking, and critters highlight the upcoming Olentangy River Festival. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will be joining this family-friendly event to mark the 50th anniversary of the state designation of the Olentangy State Scenic River.

The 10th annual Olentangy River Festival will take place at Mingo Park in the city of Delaware from 12-4 p.m. today.

“The City of Delaware and other central Ohio public agencies have long understood the value of maintaining the Olentangy’s excellent habitats,” Division of Natural Areas and Preserves Jeff Johnson chief said. “Fifty years after its designation, the river remains a high-quality stream to the commitment of the Ohio Scenic Rivers Program, local officials and landowners alike.”

The Olentangy River was Ohio’s third scenic river when it was designated in 1973 by ODNR. The river designation begins below the Delaware dam in Delaware County and runs for 22 river miles to Old Wilson Bridge Road in Worthington, in Franklin County. Despite the Olentangy being within a 30-minute drive of more than 1.5 million residents, the river remains an exceptional warm water habitat.

The band Blue Limestone Project will provide entertainment, and there will be raffles throughout the day to award rain barrels, gift cards and even a Yeti cooler. Fly fishing demonstrations, yard games, and crafts will bring fun to the whole family.

The Olentangy River valley is characterized by gently rolling to flat topography. The steep shale banks flanking its riverbanks enhance the natural quality of the river. One of the best views of the river can be seen from Hutchings State Nature Preserve, located within Highbanks Metro Park in southern Delaware County.

The ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is dedicated to preserving and protecting Ohio’s unique natural heritage and restoring the finest land and water resources in the state by managing a system of 143 state nature preserves and 15 scenic rivers.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

