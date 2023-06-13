OWU football team concludes tour of Spain

The Ohio Wesleyan football team recently returned from a trip to Spain.

The Battling Bishops landed in Madrid, then stopped in Valencia to take in some of the outstanding modern architecture and learning opportunities before heading to the eastern Mediterranean coast. Then, the team visited the Peniscola Castle fortress that sits above the beaches of Peniscola before donning the pads for a practice session.

The following day in Salou, Ohio Wesleyan faced the L’Hospitalet Pioners. A 39-yd touchdown pass from senior quarterback Kaden Buza to senior tight end Alex Woods put the Bishops on the scoreboard, and sophomore running back Devon Haley and sophomore wide receiver Josh Hurst added scores as the Bishops built a 21-3 halftime lead on the way to a 28-3 win.

The Pioners and the game made an impact upon Bishop head coach Tom Watts. “They play the game because they love it. They competed extremely hard and were well-coached.”

The squad went on to Barcelona, touring the medieval Barri Gotic (Gothic Quarter) area, the Barcelona cathedral, the Eixample District, and viewed Catalan Modernisme art before taking in La Sagrada Família on the final day in the city before the team’s return to Delaware. Watts was impressed most by Casa Batllo and La Sagrada Família during the team’s time in Barcelona.

“This was a trip of a lifetime, and I was excited to see our guys enjoying the trip from start to finish,” Watts said.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.