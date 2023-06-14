Schiffel’s Safety Scholars program back again

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel announced her Schiffel’s Safety Scholars summer reading program is back for the third year.

“It is so important that we engage with our kids as a community to help bring awareness to important topics like illegal drugs, gun safety, and consent. I am excited to partner with parents and kids again for the third summer!” Schiffel said.

Schiffel’s Safety Scholars is a summer reading program sponsored by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office and funded by monies seized from the prosecution of drug offenses. As part of the program, Schiffel provides books with safety-themed messages to families who go to the Wornstaff Library in Ashley, and also families whose kids participate in the summer program through the Unity Community Center in Delaware.

“A special thanks to Black Wing Shooting Center for providing cable locks to participating families (while supplies last) to help promote gun safety as a theme this summer,” Schiffel said.

In addition to the Wornstaff and Unity summer programs, Schiffel’s Safety Scholars also promotes two different contests for all Delaware County children.

“You Be the Author” is a book-writing contest open to elementary-aged children, and “You Be the Artist” is a billboard design contest for youth in middle and high school. Winners will have their books published, along with a book signing, or their design proudly displayed on a billboard in Delaware County.

This year is especially exciting because young readers will be able to receive a book written and illustrated by one of their peers from the 2022 contest winners. All Delaware County school-aged children are encouraged to participate, and details can be found at https://tinyurl.com/DCPOContests, on the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office Facebook page, at a local library, or by picking up flyers at the prosecutor’s office booth at Main Street Delaware’s First Friday on July 7. Book submissions are due July 31 with billboard submissions being due a little bit earlier on July 15.

As part of Schiffel’s Safety Scholars, Schiffel will be joining story times and presenting to or reading with children at local libraries on the following dates:

• Thursday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware County District Library – Orange Branch

• Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m. at the Delaware County District Library – Ostrander Branch

• Friday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware County District Library – Delaware Main Branch

• Tuesday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at the Sunbury Community Library

• Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wornstaff Memorial Library in Ashley

• Tuesday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Delaware County District Library – Liberty Branch

To learn more about summer reading programs, contact a local library branch. For questions about Schiffel’s Safety Scholars Summer Contests, reach out to Public Information Officer Brandi Orsini at 740-833-2755 or [email protected]

