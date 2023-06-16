Street, Murphy, Krebs excel at MCC

Steve Street of Mt. Gilead, Maura Murphy of Pleasant and Ethan Krebs of Big Walnut earned honors at the Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association Tourney at the Marion Country Club earlier this week.

Street’s three-under-par 74 managed top honor in the 16-18 division, supplying his win with 10 pars and three birdies. Galion’s Nicholas McMullen claimed second place with 77. Three who shared a tie for third at 82 were Dawson Hall of Pleasant, Kaden Ottley of Olentangy and Parker Steffanni of Delaware Hayes to round off leaders in their category.

Pleasant’s Murphy captured her second HOJGA title in the Girls 13-18 division, carding 78 with 13 pars along the way. Madison Jenkins of Delaware Hayes shot 89 for second, and Pleasant’s Maddie Murphy picked up third at 94. Olivia Ross of Olentangy and Madelyn Taylor of North Union tied for fourth at 102.

Big Walnut’s Krebs mastered his score of 80 for first in the 13-15 group, collecting seven pars and two birdies. Dylan Moore of Pleasant moved into second at 82. Jaxon Jolliff of North Union was next at 92, while Clay Rogers of Wynford and Jett Bowers of Pleasant tied for fourth at 95.

Playing from orange tees, 12 and under Adam Keller of Col. Crawford placed first in the 9-hole round with 52. Jenson Stover of North Union edged in at 55, followed by Wynford’s Casey Rogers who shot 57. Cohen Sisler of Pleasant was next at 59 and Elgin’s Levi Kelso was next at 64.

The next HOJGA tournament will be held at Marysville Golf Club on Wednesday. For further information see website www.hojga.org or call 740-389-6207.