Members of the Citizens Academy’s Class of 2023 gather for a photo in front of City Hall. Courtesy | City of Delaware

Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle presented diplomas to the Delaware Citizens Academy’s Class of 2023 in a ceremony at City Hall.

A total of 23 graduates received diplomas after completing the four-month academy consisting of 10 sessions and 23 hours of instruction about city operations and departments. The Citizens Academy’s sessions ran from February to late May. The classes were held twice a month, and enrollment was free.

The graduates are Amanda Stoffer, Brad Hufeld, Chandler White, Dana Polhamus, David Soliday, Diane Croy, Duane Daniel, Dylan Parks, Guy Fisher, Hailey Jackson, Heath DeLong, John Malloy, Jonathan Havens, Kariss Delong, Karl Berghauer, Kevin Kehn, Phani Devatha, Becky Wolff, Regina Kostyu, Ron Johnston, Donna Taylor, Bill Musser and Bob Hogensen.

The Citizens Academy is in its 12th year after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. Students were able to go on facility tours, perform mock activities, learn how different departments operate, and get face-to-face time with department directors.

The Citizens Academy now counts nearly 225 alumni. Application information for the 2024 Citizens Academy will be available in January 2024. For more information, call 740-203-1015.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.