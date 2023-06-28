Student board member Meg Wolf poses with the Delaware City Schools Board of Education and Superintendent Heidi Kegley Tuesday after her last meeting. From left to right: board member Michael Wiener, board Vice President Ted Backus, board President Jayna McDaniel-Browning, student board member Meg Wolf, board member Melissa Harris, board member Matt Weller and Superintendent Heidi Kegley. Melissa Swearingen | Delaware City Schools Meg Wolf stands at the podium during commencement last month where she delivered an address to the student body. Courtesy photo | Melissa Harris

Meg Wolf, who recently completed her term as the student board member on the Delaware City Schools Board of Education, said last week she hopes she was able to leave a positive mark on Delaware.

Wolf was sworn in as the student board member last year and spent the school year attending meetings, voting with the board, and giving the board updates on the student body. On Tuesday, the board thanked Wolf, who graduated in May, for her service and wished her well in the future.

On Thursday, Wolf said she enjoyed her time on the board.

“It feels good to be done with my role in the school board because I really did accomplish everything I could have wished to do,” Wolf said. “I loved getting to be representative even during the harder days. I think I loved it so much because I knew that I could be a voice for students who maybe didn’t feel comfortable speaking or stepping into a role like being a representative and because I could invoke positive change, which is something our world needs.”

Wolf said she learned “so much” about the inner-workings of administration and the structure of Delaware City Schools during her time on the board.

“I also had the privilege to sit and talk with the board members who are truly all doing all they can to make DCS the best we can make it,” Wolf said. “They all lead with so much dignity and respect, and I saw how they could lead our community in this way and really admired it. I don’t think anyone really understands how much they give to our community, and I’m grateful to have seen it.”

At the board meeting, Wolf said she only attended Delaware City Schools for the last four years, but she ’s thankful for the opportunities she was able to take part in at Hayes High School.

“I was able to be on three teams to win OCC titles, be involved in so many different clubs and activities. I was able to be a part of NHS as an officer and the global scholars diplomacy programs, and I got to travel all over the United States with the NASA team to represent Hayes on the global scale, which is something I thought I could only dream of,” Wolf said.

Looking back on her time with the board, Wolf said she hopes she was able to showcase student achievement and unite the community.

“I hope I was able to just leave a mark of positive change on the community, and hopefully, I was able to show all the ways students at DCS go above and beyond,” Wolf said. “I also hope that I was able to show that everyone has a place in Delaware City Schools and that regardless of who we are, we are all just Pacers! I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to be on school board this past year, and I’m excited to see all the ways they will continue to grow and change our district for the best!”

Wolf said one of her favorite memories of serving on the board was hearing fellow students speak at meetings.

“I felt so proud and honored to know the kids sticking up for what the students want and how we felt on certain issues, and it was incredible to see the community we build up at our school,” Wolf said.

The new student board member, Hayes senior Eric Gitson, will be sworn in at the August school board meeting, and Wolf said he “will be excellent for the job and will be an amazing representative for Delaware City Schools.”

Wolf said she plans to attend Villanova University in the fall to study mechanical engineering and mechatronics.

