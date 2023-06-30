Mosquito spraying set to occur in Delaware

The Delaware Public Health District is informing residents within the city of Delaware that mosquito spraying will occur on Monday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 5, as a result of a mosquito collection trap testing positive for West Nile virus.

The heath district’s environmental health staff will spray the area west of the Olentangy River, east of Section Line Road, north of Hawthorne Boulevard, and south of Hills Miller Road.

Spraying will start around dusk from marked health district trucks. Residents should bring children and pets indoors while spraying is being conducted. If the weather is not appropriate for spraying on Monday and Wednesday, health district staff will resume on Thursday, July 6, and Friday, July 7.

Updated spraying plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the health district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the health district at (740) 368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-spray list or fill out the online form at https://arcg.is/1Cy1fb1. Requests must be submitted by noon on Monday, July 3.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flowerpots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

For more information about the health district’s mosquito control program, visit DelawareHealth.org/pest-disease-control.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.