Births

The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• May 31 — A baby girl born to Monica Vaughn of Delaware.

• June 6 — A baby boy born to Michelle Mooney and Hunter Eberts of Mount Vernon.

• June 11 — A baby girl born to Cathy Reese of Delaware.

• June 13 — A baby girl born to Stephanie Graham and Tyler Haught of Bucyrus.

Birth announcements are printed with permission.