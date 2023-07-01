Orange Township has made a map of its Independence Day Parade route. Courtesy | Orange Twp.

LEWIS CENTER — It’s only about a mile in length, but Orange Township has made a map of its Independence Day Parade route.

“The Parade is back!” said the township website.

The marchers and floats will take the long way from Olentangy Orange Middle School to Olentangy Orange High School by going along two roundabouts on East Orange Road before turning onto Walker Woods Boulevard and into the high school’s drive. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and should wrap up by noon on July 4.

The city of Sunbury will again have a day full of activities on the Fourth of July. The Sunbury/Big Walnut Chamber ‘s Independence Day Celebration/Flea Market is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Sunbury Square. Going around the square will be the BW Civic Association’s Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. The association’s evening celebration starts at 7 p.m. with live music and food at the Big Walnut Middle School and fireworks at dusk.

The City of Delaware’s website said the annual Independence Day Parade, sponsored by Citizens for the 4th, will start at 11 a.m. It starts at the fairgrounds, goes down Sandusky Street and ends at Henry Street. The Central Ohio Symphony’s annual outdoor concert at Ohio Wesleyan University starts at 7:30 p.m.

“Fireworks will launch from the traditional location at the City’s Cherry Street property at about 10 p.m.,” said www.delawareohio.net.

The Ostander Civic Association announced on Facebook that a parade will be held at 10 a.m. on July 4 in the village of Ostrander. The theme of the parade is “From Sea to Shining Sea,” and the grand marashal will be Maxine McClanahan.

During the Fourth of July celebration in Ostrander, food trucks will be located at the ball fields on North 3rd Street. Also, a Kiddie Tractor Pull will take place at 1 p.m. with registration taking place at 12:30 p.m. by the ball fields. The evening will be capped off by a fireworks show at dusk. The fireworks will be launched from behind the Scioto Township/Ostrander Fire Department on Ostrander Road.

The Powell Festival already took place on June 23-24, which included concerts by Sister Hazel and Smash Mouth at Village Green Park and ended with fireworks.

The City of Dublin has a full day of July 4 activities, including a fishing derby at 8 a.m. at Avery Park Pond, a parade in Historic Dublin at 11 a.m., live music starting at 4:30 p.m. at Dublin Coffman High School culminating with Heart singer Ann Wilson at 8:10 p.m. and fireworks at 9:50 p.m.

For county residents who can’t get enough of the fireworks, here’s some other selected central Ohio locales with displays, as gleaned from local websites:

• Hilliard, dusk Saturday, Roger Reynolds Municipal Park.

• Red, White & Crew, postgame Saturday, Lower.com Field (the soccer game is sold out).

• Columbus Symphony Patriotic Pops, Saturday, Columbus Commons (fireworks finale).

• Granville, 10 p.m. Sunday, Wildwood Park.

• Heath, 10 p.m. Sunday, John C. Geller Park.

• Newark, dusk Monday, Martha Grace Reese Amphitheater.

• Columbus Clippers, postgame Monday, Huntington Park.

• Whitehall, 6-10 p.m. viewing party, Yearling High School (tickets required).

• Reynoldsburg, 9:45 p.m. Monday, Civic Park.

• Buckeye Lake, 10 p.m. Monday, Fairfield Beach.

• Gahanna, 10 p.m. Monday, Municipal Golf Course.

• Red, White & Boom, 10 p.m. Monday, Columbus downtown riverfront (also televised).

• Groveport, dusk Tuesday, Wirt Road.

• New Albany, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Middle School.

• Plain City, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Pastime Park.

• Bexley, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Capital University.

• Grove City, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Murfin Fields (radio simulcast).

• Upper Arlington, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Northam Park.

• Westerville, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sports Complex.

• Worthington, 10 p.m. Tuesday, Thomas Worthington High School (there is construction).

For individuals planning to set off fireworks on private property, one local township is reminding the public of the new law.

“Ohio fireworks law changed in 2022,” said the Genoa Township Facebook page. “Ohioans, 18 and older, can now discharge 1.4 consumer-grade fireworks from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on the following dates: July 3, 4, and 5, and the Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays immediately preceding and following July 4, Labor Day weekend, Diwali, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day weekend, and Juneteenth.”

The new law takes effect today, July 1, Axios Columbus reports.

However, some municipalities (among them Columbus, Dublin and Westerville), as well as homeowner associations, have ordinances or rules prohibiting the setting off fireworks within their boundaries.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]