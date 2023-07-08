Event to highlight Sunbury history

The Big Walnut Area Historical Society will present “Down Memory Lane,” a virtual 50-year tour of the Sunbury community from 1950 through 1999, at its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, in the Myers Inn Museum Meeting Room in Sunbury.

In 2019, teachers asked Polly Horn to give a program to the Big Walnut High School American History classes on the influences of national and international events on life in Sunbury. This is before COVID, and the changes it made.

Many locals have lived through these same 50 years, so it will be a trip down memory lane for some. Watch how Sunbury and Galena grew, the roles of women and mothers changed, and churches and schools grew. Inventions changed our perception of the world and brought others into our homes. For better or worse, our lives were influenced, and we tried to keep up.

See people and events in history which made our lives very different today. Some are good, and some are not so good, but we have evolved and adjusted to the changes.

Horn is a native of Sunbury who grew up in “The Sunbury News” Whitney family, graduated from Big Walnut then Lake Forest College, which is north of Chicago.

With the exception of college, three years in the Hough slums of Cleveland and eight years commuting from Delaware to Sunbury, she has spent her life within a few blocks of Sunbury Square — both as a witness to or a part of the changes.

The Myers Inn Museum faces the southeast corner of Sunbury Square. It is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, call 740-965-3582.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Area Historical Society.