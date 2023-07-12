Schultz Elementary School fifth graders dig up ground behind the school earlier this year to prepare a praire with native flowers. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools Dempsey Drama Camp participants perform “101 Dalmatians” last week under new stage lights and spotlights recently installed by the district at the Willis Auditorium. Courtesy photo | Delaware City Schools

During the Delaware City School Board of Education meeting Monday, Director of Transportation and Facilities Jason Sherman detailed some minor projects happening in the district, including auditorium enhancements at Willis Education Center and an outdoor area at Schultz Elementary School.

Sherman said the auditorium at Willis got LED spotlights, which he said the district has wanted for the auditorium for decades. He said the new lights and spotlights were installed last week and were already used during the Dempsey Drama Camp’s production of “101 Dalmatians.” Sherman said the inner curtains at the auditorium will be replaced, but the main curtain will stay the same. He added the district is now “saving pennies” for a sound system at Willis.

Sherman said that at Schultz, the district will be partnering with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to plant native wild flowers and other plants in the empty lot across Penick Avenue from Schultz. He said the goal is to attract pollinators like butterflies and bees to the area to create a “defacto neighborhood park place to walk around and enjoy nature.”

He added a local Eagle Scout cut paths through the lot as part of a project this year.

Recently, Sherman said he walked through the lot on his lunch break to check it out.

“It’s really nice back there,” he said.

Additionally, the board approved the retirement of Elizabeth Bryant, an educational assistant at Dempsey Middle School, and the resignations of Stacey Ash, a reading recovery teacher at Conger; Amalia Tan-Lerner, an EL teacher at Schultz; Debra Carman, a cook/cashier at Hayes High School; Tina Darst, an educational assistant at Woodward Elementary School; Tammy Dixon, an administrative assistant at Willis Education Center; Hannah Harrell, an educational assistant at Dempsey; Jessica Holloway, an educational assist for School-Aged-Child-Care(SACC); Katherine Krohn, a substitute for SACC; David Levings, a custodian at Dempsey; and EmilyBelle Rossi, an educational assistant at Woodward.

The board also approved a number of employments, including Caitlin Cantrell, an intervention specialist at Dempsey; Rachel Fell, an intervention specialist at Carlisle Elementary School; Kristin Gagliarducci, a third-grade teacher at Woodward; Mary Greene, a kindergarten teacher at Woodward; Kimberly Johnston, a school nurse at Hayes; Amanda Layman, a school psychologist at Carlise; Colin Madigan, a math teacher at Hayes; Allison Selley, a music teacher at Hayes; and Michelle Thieret, who will serve as the district’s new director of food services.

The boad will meet next on July 24 in a joint special meeting with Delaware City Council.

