Delaware County Property Transfers

9232 Todd Street Rd, Sunbury, Magee, Kathy S To: Lackney, Dana V & Alan M, $479,900

487 London Rd, Delaware, Konkus Properties Ltd To: Rumpke Of Ohio Inc, $2,150,000

7365 Quailview Dr, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Kola, Elton & Mirashi, Elidona, $459,900

6502 Mink Street Rd, Ostrander, Kraly, Matthew & Natalie To: Blankenship, Jessica & Zachary, $310,000

5380 Worthington Rd, Westerville, Mann, Bonnie P To: Snow, Stacy L, $279,000

5605 Hickory Dr, Lewis Center, Kenric Construction Inc To: Braverman, Gwen & Sydney, $100,000

715 Belleview Ct, Delaware, Shipkowski, Scott & Scott, Elizabeth Naomi To: Bonnette, Josie, $240,000

1203 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Nvr Inc To: De Silva, Gorakanage Anushka Malika Jerome & Manomi, Ruth, $488,450

392 Talla Rd, Delaware, Nvr Inc To: Vanguilder, Jared James & Poliseno, Tricia M, $416,035

475 Talla Rd, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Nvr Inc, $80,340

241 E William St, Delaware, Ruffing, Nathan To: Monte, Randall, $225,000

8526 Misty Woods Cir, Powell, Pemberton, Julie A To: Lautzenhiser, Roger E Jr & Laura Lynn, $750,000

5358 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Files, Joan M & Gregory D, $557,870

533 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Fisher, Melinda & Sean, $374,900

385 Morning Mist Ct, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Kaiser, Harry & Laura T, $767,525

3853 Oakbrook Ln, Powell, Buehler, Deborah L To: Schmidt, Megan, $339,000

7481 Crossing Pl, Lewis Center, B. A. N. To: Zion, Gayla & Bruce, $495,000

6185 Char-Mar Dr, Westerville, Elliott, Maura A To: Woyame, Melissa K & Jon P, $415,000

140 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mallapuram, Srikanth & Kirti, Shalini Satish, $500,110

3443 Bluejay Ridge Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Mccorkle, Nanci, $662,080

7294 Cutler Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Gali, Praveen & Thuma, Maria Sudha, $436,080

7356 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Rosansky, Kiersten N & Jarry, Jeffrey M, $497,820

619 Eagle Walk Rd, Delaware, Iverson, Kevin L & Breona To: Aseffa, Muluken M, $506,450

6647 Henschen Cir, Westerville, Burns, Barbara A To: Rider, Shannon M, $325,000

2555 Russell Woods Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Viswanathan, Sheena & Palackaparampil, Subin George, $853,743

1433 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc To: Powers, Sandee, $567,723

14961 Olive Green Rd, Centerburg, Vancleef, Douglas & Lori To: Mejia, Raquel & Johnson, Marcus & George D, $460,000