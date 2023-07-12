The WWTP will acquire a couple acres of land that was owned by the Big Walnut Local School District. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

SUNBURY — The city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) is going to be expanded.

Sunbury’s Services Committee first met in 2023 on Jan. 4, where an update was given on the WWTP. The acreage was later bought from Big Walnut Local Schools in an agreement reached on June 8.

The land is to the west of the plant, at two of the three old athletic practice fields at the current Big Walnut Middle School.

“Since the high school moved, we weren’t using any of those fields over there really,” said Big Walnut Local Schools Superintendent Ryan McLane in June. “This was originally high school football practice. I think they were using it for lacrosse and stuff, and we’re just not using that land anymore other than cutting the grass.”

It is hoped “to get the plant up and running by spring/summer 2025,” the Services Committee meeting minutes said.

Plant Supervisor Dale Wampler also said the WWTP needed a new vacuum truck because its current truck is 18 years old and parts for it are hard to find.

On March 1, the committee heard the results of the Sunbury Meadows East speed study.

“The results showed that 85% of the traffic was traveling through the area at speeds that engineers consider safe and acceptable,” the meeting minutes said. “The Committee discussed the results and determined that, although acceptable to engineers, more needs to be done to mitigate traffic speeds through the neighborhood. The Committee directed staff to continue designing traffic calming features through the neighborhood that will be funded from future contributions made by developers making improvements in the area.”

At the committee’s April 5 meeting, Scioto Energy gave an electric aggregation program presentation. In addition, it was determined that when trails (Parks and Recreation) intersect with roadways (Services), that the Services would take the lead on scope of services. There was also an update on the Granville Street Community Project request, with an application and letters of support sent to Congressman Troy Balderson.

The committee unanimously approved a street sweeping proposal from Columbus Power Cleaning at the May 3 meeting. The price is 20% lower than 2022.

Also discussed were streetlight fixture changes to smart LEDs in 2024 from American Electric Power Ohio, and an overflow system is required for the reservoirs.

Sunbury’s Services Committee consists of City Council members Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, John Grumney, Murray Neff and Mayor Joe St. Joe. Wes Hall is the city engineer.

For more information, visit sunburyohio.org.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]