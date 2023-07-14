Four Bishops, women’s tennis team nab ITA honors

Four Ohio Wesleyan University women’s tennis players were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Scholar-Athletes, it was announced by the ITA.

Freshman Maisie Dugger, senior Katie Lee, junior Chloe Sullivan, and senior Emma Zajac were honored by the ITA.

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the current academic year and be listed on the institution’s eligibility form. A total of 1,204 NCAA Division III student-athletes were recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes.

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s tennis team also was honored by the ITA, receiving All-Academic Team recognition. All-Academic Team status recognizes teams which have a team grade-point average of 3.2 or higher. A total of 160 Division III institutions received All-Academic Team honors.

MEN’S TENNIS

Four Ohio Wesleyan University men’s tennis players were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Scholar-Athletes, it was announced by the ITA.

Junior Jeremy Dao, freshman Samuel Gadkar, junior Elliot Spicer, and senior Tucker Strawser were honored by the ITA.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.