Ohio Wesleyan University has appointed Lee Richards as its registrar. In the role, Richards will maintain the academic records of students and help them meet the requirements needed to graduate successfully with their OWU bachelor’s degrees.

Richards has 19 years of experience working in higher education, including more than 17 years as a registrar. He currently works as the registrar and director of financial aid at Methodist Theological School in Ohio (MTSO).

He will join Ohio Wesleyan part-time on July 19 and full-time on Aug. 1, reporting to Brian Rellinger, Ed.D., associate provost for academic support and chief information officer.

“I am excited about the skills and leadership that Lee will bring to Ohio Wesleyan,” Rellinger said. “Guided by the new general education curriculum and full integration of the OWU Connection, he is well-positioned to lead the Registrar’s Office.”

In the registrar’s role, Rellinger continued, “Lee will work closely with our new director of Holistic Advising to create a strong partnership and support system for advising at OWU, as well as with the appropriate faculty committees to provide support to students on their path toward degree completion.”

Richards has served as the registrar at MTSO since 2017 and previously worked as the school’s director of institutional research and assessment. Before joining MTSO, he served as the registrar for nearly two years at Trinity Lutheran Seminary at Capital University and for nine years at Phoenix Seminary.

Believing that higher education work is both a calling and a passion, Richards said he is committed to removing the barriers that separate students from success.

“I have an enduring appreciation for Ohio Wesleyan University’s commitment to providing an innovative and exceptional liberal arts education,” he said. “This is a particularly exciting time to be joining the OWU community. I look forward to providing seamless, high-quality academic services as we equip our students with knowledge, competence, and character that will transform them and the communities they serve.”

Richards holds a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Civilization from Bowling Green State University, a Master of Divinity in Biblical Communication from Phoenix Seminary, and will earn his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Higher Education in 2025 from The University of Toledo. He lives in Columbus with his wife, Becca, and their sons, Nate and Noah.

