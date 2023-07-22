Mosquito spraying set for Genoa Township, Powell area

The Delaware Public Health District is informing residents that mosquito spraying will occur on Monday, July 24, in Genoa Township and Tuesday, July 25, in the city of Powell along with areas of Liberty Township as a result of mosquito collection traps testing positive for West Nile virus.

Health district environmental health staff will start spraying around dusk from marked health district trucks. Residents should bring children and pets indoors while spraying is being conducted. If the weather is not appropriate, health district staff will attempt to spray the following day.

Updated spraying plans will be announced on DelawareHealth.org and on the health district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Any resident who does not want their property sprayed is asked to call the health district at (740) 368-1700 and request to be placed on the no-spray list or fill out the online form at https://arcg.is/1Cy1fb1. Requests must be submitted by 12 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

All residents are urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites. The most effective prevention is to dump standing water where mosquitoes breed. Make sure your property is free of stagnant water in flowerpots, bird baths, tarps, gutters and other places where it can collect. Avoid going outdoors in the morning and the evening when mosquitoes are most active. If you do go out, wear light-colored, long-sleeved clothing and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent.

For more information about the health district’s mosquito control program, including the type of mosquito control chemical used to spray, visit DelawareHealth.org/pest-disease-control.

Submitted by the Delaware Public Health District.