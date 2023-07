Delaware County Property Transfers

7063 Zander Way, Lewis Center, Enclave At Abbey Knoll Llc The To: Josh Morgan Construction Llc, $140,000

484 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Epley, William Willis & Marygrace C, $399,900

5355 Bluffton Way, Delaware, Epcon River Bluff Llc To: Moe, Jeffrey & Roberta, $657,530

280 Stonhope Dr, Delaware, Secrist, Samantha To: Zimmer, John & Emily, $335,000

1584 Hogback Rd, Sunbury, Jels Development Llc To: Richardson, Jeremy J & Jennifer L, $245,000

7250 Celebration Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Haider, Tania & Khan, Mohammad, $446,990

3926 Legacy Rd, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kracht, Leah L & Dewey, Matthew J, $467,070

6684 Streamside Dr, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Yusuf, Duria, $598,941

5858 Tournament Dr, Westerville, Philipsen, Andrea & Christiaan D To: Dickman, Matthew & Sydney, $490,000

5741 Landgate Dr, Powell, Nair, Anita Chandrasekharan & Gopalakrishnan, Unnikrishnan To: Narang, Anmol & Piplani, Sonal, $535,000

6182 Streamside Dr, Galena, Trinity Home Builders Llc To: Thatiparthy, Pradeep & Madhunika, $568,893

S Section Line Rd, Delaware, Brightday Llc To: Marko, Travis J, $125,000

6437 Via Florenza Dr, Galena, Romanelli And Hughes Building Company To: Corbin, Joseph & Estefania, $158,900

107 Canterbrick Dr, Westerville, Martuhus, Carl M & Ellen L To: Close, Deborah & Michelle, $339,000

148 Marblewood Dr, Delaware, Dennis, James A & Darla J To: Lewis, Patricia A Trustee, $369,900

2370 Maxwell Ave, Lewis Center, Wiseman, Chadwick J & Angela A To: Davis, Jeffrey I & Kristin N, $678,000

1536 Grove Hill Dr, Columbus, Dang, Phuoc V & Dang, Dac Thoi & Vo, Hai H & Dang, Phuong Ngoc To: Dang, Phuoc V & Dac, Thoi, $19,000

8500 Northbluff Ln, Powell, Hoppmann, Terrence J & Michelle A To: Liu, Yucan & Wang, Xin, $729,900

1429 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Halls, Allyson L & Lacie D, $601,805

685 Royal Pines Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Mundlapudi, Uday & Jaladhanki, Sindhura, $699,815

8711 Lazelle Commons Dr, Lewis Center, Alic, Michael D & Antoinette M To: Queen, Stewart Randall & Tamara, Hope, $355,000

6986 Merchant Rd, Delaware, Merchant 2 Partners Llc To: Crosa, Fernando & Lauren, $1,500,003

8393 Riverside Dr, Powell, Horinek, Arthur A Jr & Anne E To: Gilbert, Nancy & Matt, $620,000

2304 Jaxton Ct, Lewis Center, Josh Morgan Construction Llc To: Mohler, Brett W & Ashley L, $150,000

417 Clifden Ct, Sunbury, Leiter, Mark Patrick & Christina To: Smith, Mesiah Jevon & Tarr, Abbigail C, $393,500

8541 Stonechat Loop, Dublin, Taylor, Martha C & Rodney A To: Perkins, Jason & Lisa, $857,000