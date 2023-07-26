People can stand, lay prone, or sit on a bench to practice their shots at the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

ASHLEY — A “Women’s Rifle Range Day” will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, at the Delaware Shooting Range and Education Center at 1110 State Route 229, Ashley.

“Women outdoor enthusiasts of all ages interested in learning the basics of rifles and rifle shooting are encouraged to attend a free class provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife,” said a recent ODNR news release. “Instructors will cover topics including the parts of a rifle and their functions, proper firearm handling, rifle ammunition, and proper rifle shooting technique. This class will cover the basics of shooting rifles safely and effectively on the target range. Participants will have the opportunity to shoot a variety of different rifle types during the class. All equipment will be provided, including pistols, ammunition, and targets. Participants are asked to only bring outside equipment with instructor approval.”

The class is free for those who have a shooting range permit. A day permit is $5, or $24 for a year. A permit can be purchased on the Division of Wildlife website (wildohio.gov/wohc), at any fishing/hunting license retailer, the HuntFish mobile app or on-site.

“There will be both an indoor class period and an outdoor shooting portion of the course depending on the weather,” the ODNR said. “Please dress accordingly.”

Readers will recall that there was construction at the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range this spring. In April, safety baffles and target positions for the 100-yard lanes were built over a 12-week period. The range had reopened in December 2020 after an $8 million improvement project. A variety of classes, including boating education, have been taught there.

“Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range has a Class A supervised rifle and pistol range, Class C unsupervised hand trap shotgun range, and Class D unsupervised archery range,” the ODNR said. “Original and current renovations were paid for by excise taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment appropriated through the Wildlife Restoration Program.”

The wildlife acre consists of 4,670 acres eight miles north of Delaware between U.S. routes 23 and 42. It is adjacent to the Delaware Reservoir and Delaware State Park. The reservoir was built from 1947-1950 for flood control, with most of its 8,301 acres licensed to the ODNR.

“The Delaware Wildlife Area is popular for rabbit, mourning dove, pheasant, and deer hunting,” the ODNR said. “Pheasants are released each year to increase harvest opportunity for this popular game bird. At the extreme southern end of the wildlife area, a 159-acre marsh provides excellent waterfowl hunting. Jump shooting for ducks on the numerous ponds is often productive. Trapping for muskrat, raccoon, and mink is equally rewarding and night hunting is popular. Bass, crappies, bluegill, channel catfish, and saugeye make up the bulk of the fishery. Fishing below the dam during cold weather for saugeye and fishing the Olentangy and Whetstone rivers during the spring migration of white bass should prove rewarding. Throughout the warmer months, catfish, saugeye and black crappie fishing in the reservoir is very good. Boating with unlimited horsepower is permitted. Three boat-launching ramps are conveniently located around the lake. Boat and dock rentals are offered seasonally. A fully equipped marina offers fuel, fishing and boating supplies. A dog training area is available for year-round use. Permission to erect a permanent duck blind on the reservoir must be secured from the park manager at the Delaware State Park headquarters.”

ODNR is based at 2045 Morse Road, Columbus. For more information, call the range at 740-287-4950 or 1-800-945-3543, or visit ohiodnr.gov.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]