Eleven Ohio Wesleyan University women’s lacrosse players were named to the 2023 Division III Academic Honor Roll by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, it was announced by the IWLCA.

Junior Natalie Coontz, junior Hannah Cox, junior Sophia DelGallo, senior Grace Egan, senior Sarah Hanley, senior Caroline Kiker, junior Nicole Klabus, junior Megan Knee, junior Anna Nacci, senior Genevieve Paulick, and junior Sophia Staples-Roy were honored by the IWLCA. The 11 student-athletes recognized by the IWLCA was the highest total among North Coast Athletic Conference institutions.

To be named to the IWLCA Academic Honor Roll, one must be a junior, senior, or graduate student and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.50 or higher. A total of 963 NCAA Division III student-athletes from 173 institutions received Division III Academic Honor Roll recognition.

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s lacrosse team also was honored by the IWLCA, receiving Academic Honor Squad recognition. Academic Honor Squad status recognizes teams which have a team grade-point average of 3.2 or higher for the academic year. A total of 290 institutions in Division I, Division II, Division III, and NAIA received Academic Honor Squad recognition.

WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University senior Ari McPheters received Division III All-Academic Track & Field honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

To be considered for the award, a student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.30 and have met either of the following athletic standards: competed in an NCAA indoor or outdoor championship or finished the indoor season ranked in the national top 50 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 35 in a relay event on the descending order list provided by TFRRS.org.

The Ohio Wesleyan women’s track & field team also was honored by the USTFCCCA, receiving All-Academic Team recognition. All-Academic Team status recognizes teams which have a team grade-point average of 3.1 or higher.

MEN’S TRACK & FIELD

Ohio Wesleyan University sophomore Trey Theobald received Division III All-Academic Track and Field honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, it was announced by the USTFCCCA.

The Ohio Wesleyan men’s track & field team also was honored by the USTFCCCA, receiving All-Academic Team recognition. All-Academic Team status recognizes teams which have a team grade-point average of 3.1 or higher.

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.