The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• July 15 — Zoe Barnett, daughter of Cheyenne L. Barnett and Perry Barnett of Delaware.

• July 17 — Iris Robertson, daughter of Abbey Nicole Robertson and Andrew Robertson.

• July 20 — Camdyn Hayes, daughter of Carlissa Jenkins and Bryce Hayes of Delaware.

• July 21 — Leila Mattingly, daughter of Cassidy Justice and Gregory Mattingly of Delaware.

• July 25 — Julianna Llamas, daughter of Deadra Jobe and Ceasar Llamas of Delaware.

