POWELL — For the first time since the pandemic, jazz concerts have returned to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

On hiatus since 2019, the four-concert “JazZoo” series featuring the Columbus Jazz Orchestra returned on July 14. Spokeswoman Kendal Smith told The Gazette excitement has been building in the community for the performances since the announcement was made in April.

The CJO is the flagship performing ensemble of the nonprofit organization Jazz Arts Group of Columbus, whose mission over the past 50 years has been to promote and educate others about America’s classical music.

“What we’re doing is saving lives with the power of music,” said trumpeter and conductor Byron Stripling.

Although the CJO is based in Columbus, several of the 16 people in the band live in Delaware and surrounding counties.

The Gazette attended the July 21 concert, whose format was similar to the remaining two shows. The concerts are played outdoors next to the Scioto River.

A couple of tunes are played by the big band before Stripling gets introduced to some of the zoo’s various creatures by their handlers in a humorous yet educational manner. At this particular show, he met a screech owl, an armadillo and a tortoise.

There’s an intermission and a raffle for zoo/waterpark passes and CJO passes for upcoming shows in the Southern Theatre, where Stripling pulls the winner’s names from out of a hat.

Often, there are local guest artists who perform with the CJO. In this case, it was “Sisters of Swing” Rachel Azbell (who said she was fulfilling a life-long dream with her appearance), Kelly Crum Delaveris (who has sung with the band for 40 years), and Sydney McSweeney (a graduate of Otterbein University).

“This is the talent you have in Columbus,” Stripling said after the applause at one point during the concert.

The repertoire ranged from swing (“Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Our Love is Here to Say” and “Sing, Sing, Sing”) to the songbook (“Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “S’wonderful” and “Sunny Side of the Street”) to standards (“Honeysuckle Rose,” “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in honor of Tony Bennett, who had died earlier that day) to surprises (“Old McDonald Had a Farm” and “The Girl from Ipanema” partly sung in Portuguese) to the blues (“The Thrill is Gone” and “Blue as I Can Be”) and spirituals (“His Eye is on the Sparrow” and “Get Happy”), all with stunning solos from the brass and woodwinds.

There will be two more JazZoo shows this summer. First is “The Great American Songbook” with piano men Bobby Floyd and Dave Powers on Aug. 4. Last is “Jazz meets Tap” with singer Phil Clark and dancer Leo Manzari on Aug. 11. Gates open at 6:15 p.m., and the concerts start at 8 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit columbuszoo.org or call the zoo at 614-724-3485.

