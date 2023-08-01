Delaware City Council is considering placing an income tax issue before voters in March 2024.

By visiting https://www.delawareohio.net/taxproposal, residents can read about specifics of the proposal and submit a comment. The deadline for comments is Aug. 23.

A citizen-led task force met over the course of 2022 and 2023 to review the city’s financial standing. After months of studying the budget and recognizing existing and upcoming shortfalls, the task force recommended an increase in funding to maintain the high level of service Delaware residents expect.

The task force report and other related documents are viewable at the above link.

This press release was issued by the City of Delaware.