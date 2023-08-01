GALENA — Recent Berkshire Township Board of Trustees meetings have centered around a facility improvements project.

In old business on March 13, there was discussion of the facility improvements project, which included individual offices, transportation area, outdoor pavilion and walking path. The talk was to “scale back the entire project … and using the lowered budget of $4 million,” the minutes said. A representative with Fanning-Howey said the planning should be paused.

Berkshire’s trustees are Mike Dattilo, Paul Disantis and Rod Myers. Also at the meetings are Fiscal Officer Melody George and legal counsel Pete Griggs.

“The maintenance team designed and constructed a U.S. Flag Retirement drop box,” the March 13 township trustee minutes said. “It has been added to the front porch,” of the hall, at 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena.

At the March 13 meeting, Donielle Owen was introduced as the new secretary for the board. The trustees heard a Delaware Public Health District update from Allison Sawyer. The trustees also approved the sale of a 2007 Chevy Kodiak dump truck with a snowplow and salt box.

The trustees approved the $4,600 purchase of two solar-powered flashing Cross Traffic Does Not Stop signs for Dustin Road at Rome Corners Road. A resident on Rome Corners said he would also like to have blinking stop signs there. He was told “that this is a county road and Berkshire Township does not have authority to modify any signs … and … the county has agreed to placing the above approved signs. Berkshire will need to purchase and maintain the signs and Delaware County will install them.”

The resident then showed photos of an accident that was in his yard. After more discussion, the trustees said they would look into changing the signage.

The trustees again took up the facility improvements project on April 10. Dattilo said the project will be divided into three categories: office expansion, transportation area and the park/recreation area. It was said that “a unanimous vote would be needed to proceed with any of the planned project expansions.”

Unanimous votes were made for the transportation project as planned, and to table the current plans for the park/pavilion project pending community input from a to-be-formed Park Committee of five residents.

However, the office expansion will not take place despite a 2-1 vote in favor of it.

“Rod Myers is not in favor of the project and stated it would be expanding too much too fast,” the minutes said. “Paul Disantis is in favor of the office expansion and would like to build for the future. Mike Dattilo is in favor as planned and also feels that it need built for the future needs.”

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]