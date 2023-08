6448 Dicesare Loop, Dublin, Lay, Robert S & Gina M To: Tannan, Ashish & Chawla, Rohini, $890,000

6804 Merom Lndg, Westerville, Robinson, Rodney M & Sharon R To: Nicoll, Bruce & Belinda, $450,000

8227 Trail Lake Dr, Powell, Mugge, Scott A & Melanie K To: Foster, Matthew & Ashton, $540,000

1433 Silversmith Ln, Delaware, Staup, Jessica & Paul To: Dunn, Rachael, $400,100

6758 Pine Hollow Dr, Westerville, Fuller, Katherine J To: Pangrace, Joseph & Holly, $432,600

7463 Africa Rd, Westerville, Kovach-Romero, Carli & Perez, Juan Luis Romero To: Turner, Stacey M, $426,000

565 Beckler Ln, Delaware, Ransome, Klarke Evan & Parrott, Sydney Taylor To: Phillips, Stacie & Ellis, Rhonda, $331,000

6128 Abbotsford Dr, Dublin, Mcmillian, Eldon Cole & Victoria Lynn To: Best, Natalie C & Ott, Jordon A, $600,000

10726 Sawmill Pkwy, Powell, Cgd Holdings Llc To: 10726 Sawmill Llc, $1,600,000

389 Ashford Dr, Westerville, Lestini, Natalie Ann To: Long, Kevin & Evans, Jill, $485,000

3823 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kanamarlapudi, Sreekanth & Sriram, Poornima, $569,198

81 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Boulder Estate Corporation, $558,653

946 Skipton Loop, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Boulder Estate Corporation, $558,653

602 Noble Trce, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Hu, Guojun & Zhang, Hui, $888,605

627 Noble Trce, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Gohil, Madhusudan & Amita, Madhusudan, $744,037

8579 Oak Creek Dr, Lewis Center, Lapasky, Curt R & Gwendolyn To: Rall, Ronald Jr & Kelly, $410,000

2611 Bellgrove Pl, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Rafiq, Waseem & Waseem, Nadia, $544,900

7072 Celebration Dr, Powell, Broyles, Danny R & Ellen J To: Griffiths, Brenna Lee, $400,000

5921 Ludwig St, Powell, Epcon Hyatts Llc To: Smith, Lisa Tenerelli & Lawrence, Buckingham, $630,140

312 Bevan Way, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Summerlin, Justin Michael & Erin

Michelle, $428,900

9515 Wayne Brown Dr, Powell, Price, Jonathan M & Brown, Melissa B To: Browning, Blair & Carter, Charles III, $581,500