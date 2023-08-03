An investigation is ongoing after a Powell woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Liberty Township Wednesday afternoon.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday evening that it was still investigating the crash that occurred around 5:15 p.m. on state Route 257 near Seldom Seen Road in Liberty Township.

Troopers reported that Harriet Hammel, 79, of Powell, was driving a 2007 Volvo S80 north on state Route 257 when she travelled left of center and struck a 2021 Ford F-150 driven by Craig Shields, 55, of Powell. Troopers said the collision was head-on, and both drivers were transported to Riverside Hospital.

The patrol said Hammel succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, and Shields was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers reported both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the crash is still under investigation at this time, the post said Wednesday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported it was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty Township Fire Department.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903.