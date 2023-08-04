GALENA — The Community Park is marking its 20th anniversary, the Harlem Township Board of Trustees said at a recent meeting. The trustees then approved purchasing six new picnic tables for the park and looked into renovating the park restrooms, the meeting minutes said.

“The property our beautiful park is located on at 3858 S. State Route 605, Galena, was historically owned by Harlem School and was later transferred to Big Walnut schools when Harlem merged with Big Walnut in the mid 1950s,” said www.harlemtwp.com. “In 1981 the Harlem Township Fire Service acquired the property from Big Walnut Local Schools. In 1985 the Board of Trustees acquired two additional parcels making up the entire area. By 2000 the deed to this land was transferred to the Harlem Township Board of Trustees and the plans for our park began. The Park and Playground Committee have been hard at work installing playground equipment and a fitness trail.”

They can be explored 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The nonprofit organization Harlem Township Heritage, Inc. is in the midst of its inaugural seasonal of farmers market and food truck events in the park from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays.

The big HTH annual event at the park is Harlem Township Days, held this year from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Musicians, a magician, and the Curtain Players local theater troupe are among the attractions.

At their March 22 meeting, the trustees also approved:

• A Quick Strategy Guide put together by the Strategic Planning Committee was adopted as an addendum to the Comprehensive Plan.

• Repairs to the septic lines under the parking lot of the township building, as well as its roof. The latter was damaged during a storm on Dec. 24.

• Removing and replacing the front sidewalk at the Fire Station at an estimated $9,400. Also approved was sealing the Fire Station parking lot and the park walking path.

• Purchasing a laser and a hydraulic cylinder for the maintenance department.

A special trustee meeting was held on April 4. Among other actions, the trustees approved “the remediation of the township building by Pure Maintenance of Columbus,” the meeting minutes said. “This includes replacing ceiling tiles, drill-out drywall to pump fog into stained wall and clean air ducts.”

At the April 19 meeting:

• They declined a request for a resident to park state-owned vehicles on township property.

• They approved collaborating with the non-profit Harlem Community Playground to buy two new pieces of playground equipment. They also approved the purchase and placement of a memorial plaque at the park for John H. Bachman.

• It was noted the population of the township was 4,519 in 2022, with growth of 15% from 2010-2022, as opposed to 4% growth from 1964-2009.

• Remediation of the administrative offices were completed, and the air quality readings were said to be very good. Fire Chief Thomas O’Brien will act on behalf of the trustees to oversee maintenance for the township building, which houses both the Fire Department and the administrative offices.

• Requested engineering assistance and grants to repair Montgomery Road and culvert replacements. “This application requests the project to consist of full depth repair and stabilization, pave with asphalt level course and an asphalt surface, chip seal, with fog seal, berm roadway, address culvert replacements, and centerline, edge line, and stop lines,” the meeting minutes said.

• Rescinded road repairs for Robins Road West and amended road repairs for Robins Road East from Green Cook to County Line roads, done by Buckeye Paving Company. (The county did end up doing pavement repairs to Gorsuch, Miller Paul and Robins roads to S.R. 605 in May and June, the township’s website said.)

• Deep cleaning, door locks and internet installation was done at the Grange Hall.

• Ordered 288 flags for Memorial Day from The Flag Lady, to be placed by the Groseclose family at the cemetery.

• “The Strategic Planning Committee is looking at plans for Center Village, township buildings and park area,” minutes said.

The trustees are Chair Dave Jackson, Vice Chair Jerry Paul and alternate Carl Richison. Also present at the meetings are Fiscal Officer Lisa Hursey and Administrative Assistant Kendra Borror.

