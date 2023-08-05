Were you ever told that discussing politics and religion is impolite? I never got that memo. Growing up, dinnertime conversations often included discussions (and sometimes arguments) on both “forbidden” topics. These conversations helped to form me as a faithful citizen. As a Christian, I believe it is a moral obligation for each of us to inform our consciences and participate in the political life of our nation, state, and local community. One of the best ways we can do this is by voting.

So, have you voted yet?

On Tuesday, Ohio will be holding a special election with one issue on the ballot: a proposal that would raise the bar for amending our state constitution by requiring 60% approval (rather than a simple majority) and signatures from all 88 counties (rather than the current 44 county requirement) before a proposed amendment can be placed on the ballot.

Much of the commentary I have seen on this proposal has seemed a bit hyperbolic. A common thread in the arguments against Issue 1 is the claim that increasing the percentage required to amend the state constitution is un-democratic. I’m not buying it. I’d like to share why I am voting yes on Issue 1.

First of all, we all know from our high school government class that the U.S. Constitution sets a much higher bar for ratifying amendments. I think most reasonable people agree that this is not a flaw but a feature of our federal constitution that helps to safeguard the stability of our representative democracy. Constitutions, by definition, are meant to provide a sturdy foundation for government, and the high bar that must be met to amend the U.S. Constitution has made it the longest-lasting governing document in the modern world. Shouldn’t we want the same stability for our state constitution? As it stands, special interest groups have a very low threshold to meet to enshrine permanent changes into the constitution for their own benefit.

Secondly, the requirement to gather signatures in all 88 counties is a prudent way to encourage consensus and wider participation in any future initiated constitutional amendments. I grew up in a rural county, and I believe that any process to permanently change the governing document of our state should engage a broad spectrum of our fellow Ohioans, especially those on the peripheries in rural and impoverished areas. Requiring signatures from all 88 counties encourages more participation in the amendment process; what’s un-democratic about that?

Thirdly, Ohio is one of only nine states that have such a low bar for initiating constitutional amendments. Does that mean that the vast majority of other states are un-democratic? I don’t think so. Nevada requires amendments to pass in two consecutive general elections, while Arizona, Florida, and Illinois require 60% voter approval. You can check out ballotpedia.org for more information on initiated constitutional amendments by state.

There are a number of legitimate arguments on both sides of this issue, and ultimately it is a question of prudential judgment. But I don’t buy the claims that advocating for a higher standard to amend our constitution is un-democratic.

Our faith should inform and compel our participation in the political life of our community. As John Adams wrote, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

I hope to see you at the polls on Aug. 8!

Rev. Brett Garland is the parish priest of St. Mary Parish in Delaware. Before moving to Delaware in 2020, Father Garland served in English- and Spanish-speaking parishes on the west side of Columbus. Having grown up on a family farm in Fayette County, Ohio, he enjoys returning home to spend time with his extended family.