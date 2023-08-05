The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted an OVI checkpoint on July 28 on state Route 3 and charged one individual with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI).

The post announced the checkpoint last week and revealed the location the morning of July 28, urging residents to designate a driver or make other travel plans if they planned to drink. The post said the checkpoint was “held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes.”

Lt. Robert Curry, commander of the Delaware Post, said the principal benefit of a sobriety checkpoint is its “deterrent effect on impaired drivers and potentially impaired drivers.”

“The enforcement tool is utilized to reduce and ultimately eliminate alcohol-related crash fatalities and injuries,” he explained. “Although a large number of OVI arrests are not expected, there is a greater perceived risk of arrests because of awareness efforts. Enforcement is frequently complemented by education, and deterrence is enhanced by awareness.”

After the checkpoint, the patrol reported that 262 vehicles passed through the checkpoint zone, and 218 vehicles were checked. The average time per vehicle was 45 seconds, the patrol reported.

Two vehicles were diverted, and one individual over 21 was charged with OVI. The patrol was assisted during the checkpoint by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Sunbury Police Department.

On Wednesday, Curry said he considered the checkpoint to be “successful.”

“The local area residents, business establishments, and motorists encountered during the event had positive comments and supported the effort for increased awareness, education and enforcement,” Curry said. “If the effort contributed to better decision-making and planning ahead for transportation if people were going to consume alcohol and prevented even one impaired driver traffic crash, then I believe the effort was successful.”

Curry said OVI-related crashes accounted for 55% of all motor vehicle fatalities in Ohio from 2020-2022. He added that between 2020-2022, there were 38,736 OVI-related crashes statewide and 2,131 people were killed, with 23,245 injured.

“Through continued education and awareness about the dangers of driving impaired and high-visibility traffic enforcement, the Patrol is striving toward the goal of reducing impaired-driving fatal crashes,” Curry said.

Curry said from 2020-2022, troopers made 50,162 OVI arrests statewide, and troopers have averaged more than 16,700 OVI arrests per year.

“We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own,” Curry said. “We need your commitment to make our roads safe by planning ahead to designate a sober driver and insisting that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.”

Curry said that of drivers considered at-fault in OVI-related crashes, 55% were between the ages of 21-39 and 71% were male.

“Detecting and apprehending impaired drivers remains a primary focus for the Patrol,” Curry said. “Our officers are constantly focused on locating and removing impaired drivers from the roadways while on patrol. Officers attend events at schools, businesses, local public events, fairs, festivals, and so on using these opportunities to interact with the public and educate them on the dangers of impaired driving as well as general traffic safety topics including but not limited to distracted driving, speed, and safety belt usage.”

