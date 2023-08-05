The city of Sunbury continues to grow.

During a City Council meeting held April 5, a planning and zoning update was given that included “a preliminary plot and plan for Ravines at Meadow Ridge… (building expansion) plans … on Burrer Drive, (and) a commercial site plan near Sunbury Meadows and Peacock drives,” the meeting minutes said. There was also “a meeting with planners, architects and engineers working on the construction plan for Sunbury Commerce Park,” and meeting with the Ohio EPA regarding Martindale Park.

Regarding Ravines at Meadow Ridge, “Metro Development (DRK) submitted an application to rezone 67.1 acres of land between Africa Road and 3 B’s & K Road, on the south side of 36/37, to Planned Residence District (PRD) and to rezone 2.0 acres of land on the east side of 3 B’s & K Road, on the south side of 36/37, to Planned Commercial District (PCD). Metro Development proposes to construct 744 apartments, with ancillary supporting facilities, within the PRD,” the minutes said. “Preliminary plan was approved at the March Planning Commission meeting.”

Several other private development projects include:

• Eagle Creek Subdivision, a “new single-family, planned residential subdivision located on 3B’s & K Road. The preliminary plat/plan was conditionally approved at the 8/22/2022 Planning Commission Meeting. Preliminary plan was approved at the March Planning Commission meeting.”

• Eagle Storage, 601 W. Cherry St., seeks to add four new storage buildings, which council had approved with contingencies. The site plan was tabled. Also tabled was Parade Rules and Procedures — Best Practices.

• Granville Street Multi-Family Development/Sunbury Commerce Park, a “mixed-use development; 120-unit apartment complex and 40,000 sq. feet of commercial/retail space. Council approved the rezoning. A submittal is anticipated soon.”

• Kintner Crossing, a “new small lot single family and town home development north of Cheshire Road and west of West Cherry Street. The development consists of 81 small lot single family and 107 town homes on a 39.9-acre site. Rezoning was approved by Council.”

• Magnolia Park, a “new single-family subdivision located east of the Middle School. Clearing has been completed. Construction is anticipated to start soon.”

• Price Ponds Subdivision, a “new single family planned residential subdivision located on Golf Course Road. Final Plat for Section 1 was approved with contingencies by Council on 7/6/22. Construction is progressing for Section 1. Mass grading plan for Section 2 and 3 is being reviewed.”

• Rolling Hills Subdivision, a “new single family, planned residential subdivision located on Golf Course Road. The Final Plat for Section 1 and Section 3A were approved by Council. Construction is progressing.”

• Sunbury Meadows, a mixed retail application for a daycare facility, with three other lots available. This was conditionally approved at the March Planning meeting.

Council was told a trapper relocated some groundhogs from Evening Street Park between Prairie Run and Evening Street. A study was being undertaken to mitigate flooding along Prairie Run within the city.

A healthy living grant was submitted. “We are seeking some bike racks, senior-friendly benches (with arms) and some wayfinding signs to direct path users from outlying new developments,” minutes said. A street sign inventory was completed.

“The force main from the Cheshire Road lift station had a leak detected where it goes under Cherry Street close to the Hitachi Technical Center where it heads east down the ditch line,” council was told. “The failure was excavated and repaired.”

The Engineering Status Report included updates on the Fallen Heroes multi-use trails, improvements at the Reservoirs Park fishing pier and parking lot off Sedgwick Avenue, and phase two of the Little Walnut Creek interceptor sewer from the intersection of Golf Course and Cheshire roads to Domigan Road.

Council then approved a revision to the city’s investment policy pursuant to Ohio Revised Code.

Council consists of Damin Cappel, Cindi Cooper, Tim Gose, John Grumney, Dave Martin, Murray Neff and Mayor Joe St. John.

Among those present were City Solicitor David Brehm, Clerk Amber Swain and City Engineer Dan Whited.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]