A Delaware County Juvenile/Probate Court magistrate was recently elected to his second term on the Ohio State Bar Association’s Board of Governors.

Robert J. Rice began his second three-year term last month and represents Ohio Bar members from Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Seneca and Wyandot counties on the 24-member volunteer board that manages the association’s business affairs, sets policy, and reviews pending legislation.

Rice said he ran unopposed to the board three years ago at the suggestion of the outgoing board president, Victor Perez, and said his first term was “fun and rewarding work.”

Because of his work as vice chairperson of the Budget and Headquarters Committee and working with the leadership committee, Rice said he averages one to two meetings per month as a member of the board.

“I enjoy meeting other attorneys across the state and realizing we all share a common vision to promote access to justice for the citizens of Ohio and how to help lawyers in ways that they need help,” he said.

Rice said working with Ohio attorneys from different legal fields helps get “a different set of perspectives.”

“I’m trying to make sure that District 5 is a cohesive group,” Rice said. “It’s a really a great group. I’ve been encouraged by the excellent legal representation in District 5, from Delaware to Tiffin.”

Rice said his goals for the coming term are to support the indigent defense fund and increase access to legal representation across his districts.

“We’re trying to make sure we have enough legal representation across the state,” Rice said. “I really think that we strive to make sure that lawyers have the resources we need and that the citizens we all serve have access to an attorney if they need one. Whatever it is, we want to make sure that citizens have access to justice.”

Rice added that another goal is to keep the association operating under budget and without overextending, and the CEO and CFO “do a fantastic job.”

Rice said this will be his last term on the board since members are limited to two terms.

