CREATE! A Community Art Making Event returns to Boardman Arts Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

All are invited, at no cost, to join Boardman Arts Park for a collaborative art-making experience in which everyone will have the opportunity to create something that will live on at the park. The community can look forward to once again working on several collaborative art projects, with guidance from skilled instructors, enjoying demonstrations of a wide variety of art making techniques, and participating in crafts that include take home art.

Participants can come anytime during the event period to capture and enjoy all the fun activities and demonstrations planned. None of the creative activities require a participation fee; all are completely free.

The collaborative art projects will include a large-scale paint by number led by Columbus artist and environmentalist Brooke Ripley; “bottle cap art,” utilizing community-collected caps, led by Robin Clay of Buckeye Valley Local Schools’ Art Program; an installation featuring hundreds of eyeglass lenses created by Delaware artist Kris Hyland Kolb; and an installation of recycled material inspired by the way slaves found their way to freedom, envisioned by Mary Weiler Williams of Delaware.

Demonstrations at CREATE! include “Paper Ghost Writing,” the lost art of ghost signature; web painting; pottery throwing; the technique of paint pouring; wood carving; Tai Chi; blacksmithing; square dancing; Zumba dancing; origami; chainsaw art; and author Tracy Blom; Additionally, there will be hands-on arts and crafts by Kelli Wildman of Delaware: artistic magnets and face painting. Attendees are also invited to creatively paint a car belonging to Roxanne Amidon, director of Boardman Arts Park.

“CREATE! is a wonderful free art-making day where families can make memories and take home some fun pieces of art, too!” said Amidon.

Boardman Arts Park is asking those who plan to attend to RSVP to assist in their planning and preparation for the event. Individuals can RSVP by searching for “CREATE! A Community Art Making Event” on eventbrite.com or through the link at boardmanartspark.org. Food and drink from a selection of food trucks will be available for purchase at the event. A selection of the featured artists will also be selling some of their work.

Boardman Arts Park is a nonprofit, funded by the Ohio Arts Council, and through grants and communitysupport, they are able to offer low cost and free events. CREATE! is made possible, and free, by grants from Finley’sSmith Foundation, William Street United Methodist Church, and the Ohio Arts Council, as well as a generous donation from Richwood Bank.

For details on projects and demonstrations to be featured at CREATE! and other event news, visit boardmanartspark.org. The park is located at 154 W. William St., Delaware.

Submitted by Boardman Arts Park.