The Big Walnut boys golf team put together a strong opening round of OCC play, carding a combined 313 to edge runner-up Delaware Hayes by two strokes and win the first league match of the season Wednesday at Turnberry.

Tyler Goetzman led the charge, winning medalist honors with a 74. Nathan Tripp and Logan Grieser also finished in the top 10 among individuals, closing tied for third and seventh with respective rounds of 77 and 78

Cameron Patterson was the Golden Eagles’ fourth scorer, posting an 84 to finish tied for 12th.

Hayes, meanwhile, was boosted by Nate Richardson’s 76 — the second-lowest score among individuals. Other Pacer contributors included Zack Sanson (78), Dylan Thomas (84) and Owen Jester (86).

Worthington Kilbourne smoothed out the top three with a 318 while Westerville North (337), Dublin Scioto (357), Westerville South (361) and Canal Winchester (404) rounded out list of team scores.

OCC-Central

Olentangy Liberty finished third and Olentangy Orange closed fourth in the first of four OCC-Central matches Wednesday afternoon at Denison Golf Club.

Liberty fired a solid 294, but it was still only good enough for third place as Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman fired respective rounds of 289 and 292 to take the top two spots.

Noah Andry anchored the Patriots, finishing second among individuals with a 70. Other Liberty scorers included Holden Orofino (73), Carter Rutherford (75) and Noah Milford (76).

Orange, which fired a combined 319, got contributions from Colin Dustin (75), Andrew Lowery (80), Ryan Ruggieri (82) and Klaus Diem (82).

Upper Arlington’s Brady Catalano earned medalist honors with a 69 while Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradly smoothed out the scoring summary with respective rounds of 320 and 338.

OCC-Cardinal

Olentangy finished third and Olentangy Berlin was fourth at the first OCC-Cardinal match of the fall Thursday at Turnberry.

The Braves, who fired a combined 321, were led by John McClelland’s 75 — a mark good enough to tie him for fourth among individuals. Other Olentangy scorers included Henry Terry (79), Jack Hainrihar (82) and Ben Stroud (92).

The Bears, meanwhile, shot a combined 332. Berlin scorers included Justin Sweeney (79), Cam Moreland (80), Landon Brown (85) and Jack Schwaigert (88).

Dublin Jerome won with a 296 while Thomas Worthington finished second thanks to a 314.

The Celtics’ Zach Radke and Colin Richards had 73s to tie Thomas Worthington’s Jack Flores for medalist honors.