The defeat of Issue 1 is, simply put, a profound repudiation of the Ohio GOP.

For too long, gerrymandering has given it sufficient power in Columbus to defy majority will. However, its leaders feared that their gerrymandered power could be thwarted by a statewide voting majority.

Thus, they drafted Issue 1 to protect their artificial power. By raising the bar on Constitutional amendments, they hoped to “reserve” any significant legislative power to state legislature.

On Aug. 8, the people spoke – defeating the GOP plan to take majority rule away from the people. With that decisive vote, the Republican leaders were soundly repudiated.

William A. McCartney

Delaware