The Buckeye Valley boys soccer team got its season off to a solid start, blanking host Galion 5-0 in non-league action Monday night.

The Barons struck early, taking a 1-0 edge when Kaiden Coup found the back of the net in the 12th minute.

They added two more goals in the first half — the first on a successful Michael Riley penalty kick in the 37th minute and the second a goal from Vander Webb with four seconds left before the break — and sealed the deal with another two in the second half.

Haubs Froehlich made it 4-0 in the 45th minute and Timmy Ragiel smoothed out the scoring summary off a feed from Brady Booher in the 62nd minute.

BV coach Eric Staley said he was pleased with the team’s balanced effort … and the tone set by his seniors with the first two goals.

“We’re a very young team,” he said. “So, we needed our two seniors to lead us tonight. It’s fitting that Kaiden and Michael got the first two for us.

“The back line was very strong tonight (too); really limiting Galion’s chances … and, they contributed to the offense.”

Baron keeper Gavin Cameron had three saves en route to the shutout while Galion’s Matthew Bennett made six saves in the setback.

Next up, Buckeye Valley is slated to take on host Delaware Hayes Saturday night. First kick is slated for 7:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Olentangy Liberty finished sixth to lead area teams at the American Italian Golf Association Classic Monday at York.

The Patriots, thanks in part to Carter Rutherford’s team-best 72, carded a combined 297. Other Liberty scorers included Noah Andry (73), Noah Mulford (75) and Jackson Harris (77).

Big Walnut and Olentangy Berlin were also in action, finishing 17th and 21st with respective team totals of 318 and 344.

Ethan Krebs led the Golden Eagles with a 76. Other BW scorers included Nate Tripp (78), Tyler Goetzman (80) and Cameron Patterson (84).

The Bears, meanwhile, got a team-low 79 from Justin Sweeney. Landon Brown (87) and Cam Moreland (88) also contributed.