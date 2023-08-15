The Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved purchasing equipment for the Ashley Medic Station 5 telecommunications tower site at its March 27 meeting.

“A replacement communication equipment shelter, and related equipment and installation services … at the total cost not to exceed $390,000,” was approved. The purchase was through the State of Ohio’s cooperative purchasing program from vendor Motorola Solutions, Inc. It was recommended by the “Delaware County Director of Emergency Communications,” the resolution read.

In other action, the commissioners approved:

• Wapakoneta-based Peterson Construction Company working on the $4 million Alum Creek Water Reclamation Facility Post Treatment improvement project at 7767 Walker Wood Blvd., Lewis Center.

• Modifications to design services for the Regional Sewer District’s Package Plant upgrades project.

• Accepting Golf Course Road improvements by Romanelli & Hughes Building Company at the Rolling Hills subdivision in Sunbury.

• Owner’s agreements for Orange Summit Communities section 1/Rail Timber Way and Clarkshaw Moors section 6 phase B.

• A cooperation agreement between the county and the City of Westerville for resurfacing Africa and Old Worthington roads, “including resurfacing the pavement from State Route 750 to Parkmoor Drive on Africa Road and from 0.07 miles north of Worthington Road to State Route 750 on Old Worthington Road.” The county’s share of the $227,600 project was $150,100.

March 23 was a light meeting, with the commissioners approving a supplemental appropriation of $3,528 for the Juvenile/Probate Court. They then went into executive session.

The commissioners previously met on March 20, where they awarded bids for seasonal work.

For tree clearing, Adam’s Tree Care, Aster Hardwood, Oberlander’s Tree & Landscape, and Timberland Tree were chosen. For curb and sidewalk replacement, Decker Construction Company and Strawser Paving Company were selected. For pavement marking, A&A Safety and Griffin Pavement Striping were selected. For guardrail installation, Lake Erie Construction Company, MP Dory Co., and Paul Peterson Co. were selected.

The bids were opened on Jan. 10.

The commissioners also approved a number of resolutions, including:

• Resurfacing of Seldom Seen Road in Powell from Sawmill Parkway to the railroad tracks. The City of Powell’s share was $23,600, with $111,100 the county’s share.

• Roadway construction at Adventure Church, Liberty Grand Communities and Verona (Home, Seldom Seen and Steitz roads, and Greif and Sawmill parkways).

• A congested flight plan letter in support of the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s spongy moth suppression treatment, which took place in June.

• A change order with Gilbane Building Company for the Byxbe Campus redevelopment project. Bids for asphalt parking lot paving at the campus was also approved; as were projects for Red Bank Road resurfacing, Whipple Road over Horseshoe Run Bridge rehabilitation, and improvements at Lewis Center and Home roads.

• Extending filing dates for the Davis #240 and Dustin Road watershed drainage improvement projects. Other drainage maintenance petitions were approved for Self Storage 42 in Concord Township and Chinmaya Mission in Liberty Township.

• Leasing a cargo van for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

• Plats for section two of two subdivisions, Berkshire Crossing and Hyatts Meadows.

• Purchasing a truck for Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District.

Earlier, on March 2, they approved several resolutions, including the following:

• An owner’s agreement with M/I Homes of Central Ohio, LLC, for Berlin Farm Section 2. “All public improvement construction shall be performed within one year from the date on which this agreement is executed by the County Commissioners,” the meeting journals said.

• Signage materials and installation by Whitehall-based Creative Palette, Inc., at the Byxbe Campus, at a cost of $49,970.

• Appointing Angel Mumma to the Delaware County Finance Authority Board of Directors.

• Title services with the Ohio Department of Agriculture for its agricultural easement purchase program.

The commissioners also held two public hearings for drainage improvement petitions for the watersheds at Daventry Park and the Village at Harvest Wind Condominiums. They approved proceeding with survey and design for both projects by the Delaware County Engineer’s Office.

Similarly, there was a public hearing for The Vienot #23 watershed on March 9. Project survey and design were approved.

The commissioners also approved:

• The annexation of almost 14 acres from Delaware Township to the City of Delaware. No objections were given by the city or the township.

• Sending Delaware County Sheriff’s Office cadets to Columbus and Westerville Police Department academies.

• Purchasing $1.3 million in Uniformed Armed Security Services at county buildings from May 1, 2023, to April 30, 2025.

• Purchasing $445,505.75 in storage systems and accessories for the Byxbe Campus.

• Amending a services agreement with Ostrander-based Zigzag Lawn Care.

• Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Title IV-D contracts with the county’s Child Support Enforcement Agency, Domestic Court, Prosecutor’s Office and Sheriff’s Office.

• A work agreement with The Ravines at Meadow Ridge LLC for sanitary sewer work.

• An engineering agreement with MS Consultants, Inc., for design services at the Berlin Business Park Pump Station and Force Main project.

• The free use of the Veterans Memorial Plaza, 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware on March 29 by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095.

The commissioners are President Jeff Benton, Vice President Gary Merrell and Barb Lewis. The county administrator is Tracie Davies, and Aric Hochstettler and Dawn Huston are the deputy administrators. For more information, visit www.co.delaware.oh.us.

