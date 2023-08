The following births were reported by Grady Memorial Hospital:

• Aug. 1 — Waylon Fruth, son of Ashley and Brett Fruth.

• Aug. 3 — William Cashman, son of Shania Tuckosh and Alexander Cashman.

• Aug. 9 — Gracie Caslow, daughter of Makendra Stepp Collin Caslow.

