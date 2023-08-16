Events held in Delaware’s community parks could soon feature food options for visitors thanks to an ordinance update currently under consideration by Delaware City Council. On Monday, the council issued a first reading of an ordinance that would update Ordinance 933.15 of the city’s code to make food trucks permissible in the parks.

Ordinance 933.15, which was passed in 1976, states, “No concession operations shall be allowed to vend or offer for sale any goods, foods, wares, merchandise, produce or supplies in any municipal park without being granted a franchise from council.”

The parks included in the proposed ordinance are Smith, Mingo, Veteran’s, Mill Run, and Blue Limestone parks. Vendors would only need to pay a permit fee of $25 to the city, and the permit would cover the entire year.

In addition to the city permit, vendors would also need to be compliant with other mobile food vendor regulations. Vendors would be required to have a valid transient vendor license through the Ohio Department of Taxation, a mobile food unit license through the Delaware Public Health District, inspection papers and a permit sticker through the Columbus Division of Fire, and proof of insurance.

During the meeting on Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Ted Miller said he believes there is still time to get food trucks out to the parks for events in the coming months. “We have a few festivals coming up in the parks this fall, so I think there are still some opportunities this year,” he said.

Miller noted the community would be updated about the scheduled food trucks at the various parks via online platforms. He also alluded to the possibility of having a food truck scheduled at a park on a particular day to coincide with lunch hours.

Councilman Drew Farrell said he’s received many questions while out at the parks for events about adding food trucks, and he feels the community will be excited to see them should the ordinance pass.

A second reading and public hearing are scheduled to be held during the next council meeting on Monday, Aug. 28. The public hearing is tentatively scheduled to begin at 7:45 p.m.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.