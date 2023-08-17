Recent meetings of the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission (DCRPC) featured extensions on completing subdivision projects.

The DCRPC first met March 30 in the Frank B. Willis Building, 2079 U.S. 23 N.

Approved by consent were Berkshire Crossing section two, 52 lots on 15.7 acres south of Wilson Road and west of North Galena Road in Berkshire Township (Big Walnut schools); and Hyatts Meadows section two, 27 lots on 6.1 acres on the north side of Hyatts Road and west of U.S. 23 in Liberty Township (Olentangy Schools). A preliminary plan for Estates at Duncan Run, 24 lots on 68 acres in Harlem Township, was tabled for 90 days per applicant request.

The commission met with the Trenton Township trustees on March 1 (and Trenton’s Zoning Commission on April 17) to discuss the impacts of Intel. Other DCRPC projects are with Berlin, Delaware, Harlem, Kingston, Liberty, and Troy townships, the cities of Delaware and Sunbury, and the villages of Galena, Ostrander and Shawnee Hills. There were sketch plans for Dublin Court, 14 lots on 25 acres in Concord Township.

Zoning resolution text amendments were made by the Brown Township Zoning Commission and forwarded to the RPC for its recommendations. “The proposed changes are general in nature and include minor edits to the following sections: signage, setbacks, satellite dishes, driveway construction and permitting, accessory swimming pool covers versus fencing, home occupations, spelling, and reformatting,” the meeting minutes said. “Staff is in support of the proposed changes as they will add clarity and make better use of space within the document.” These were unanimously approved.

There was a one-year for extension for a lot in the Keller subdivision, consisting of two lots on 2.7 acres on the north side of Sherman Road and west of 3 B’s and K Road in Berlin Township (Olentangy Schools). This was to complete the disconnection of the septic system and connection to the sanitary sewer system.

There were also bylaw amendments that were passed.

The commission next met on April 27.

Approved by consent was the Keller subdivision and a common access driveway (CAD) with five lots on 63.8 acres on state Route 605 in Trenton Township (Big Walnut schools). However, an additional lot was denied at another CAD in Trenton that has three lots on 13.1 acres on the east side of state Route 61 and south of Stockwell Road. Meeting minutes noted “the Trenton Township Comprehensive Plan recommends preserving natural resources such as creeks and retaining wildlife cover and corridors where feasible.”

A second extension was requested for the Nest at Hoover, Inc. on the east side of South Old 3 C across from Olivero Drive and Vinmar Village section one in Genoa Township.

“Due to the current market conditions and the cost of infrastructure sewer to our site per Delaware County Sewer, we have been unable to economically make the project feasible,” the applicant said. “We currently are having discussions with Romanelli & Hughes in sharing some of the costs to connect to the lift station at Tussic and Old 3C which will make our project feasible and being able to develop in 2024.” The extension was approved and will expire May 2024.

One-year extensions were also granted to Ravine Run (14 lots on 15.8 acres in Orange Township) and Clarkshaw Reserve (87 lots on 87.5 acres in Liberty Township).

Conditional approval was granted (with Brown Township and Dublin opposed) for text amendments to Metro Development’s Northpoint Residential Hotel, 130 units on 6.4 acres at the Berlin Business Park on the south side of U.S. 36/S.R. 37 and east of Africa Road in Berlin Township, Olentangy Schools). The project would take 18 months to build and the property to the south would be the 725-unit Ravines at Meadow Ridge condominiums in Sunbury, and a pond would be the outlet for a Lighthouse subdivision. “There may be a future connection along the proposed Sunbury Parkway,” minutes said, with 11 acres dedicated for it to the south. “Most traffic will use it to get to (the) Columbus/Polaris area.”

Also approved were text amendments by the Rural Zoning Commission, Berkshire and Harlem townships’ zoning commissions, and Northstar Condominium LLC for The Greens at Northstar section two in two phases (94 condominiums on the east side of North Galena Road and south of Wilson Road, Big Walnut schools) on 23.8 acres in Berkshire Township. Berlin Township voted against the latter.

Conditional preliminary approval was also granted for the Conservancy at Duncan Run, 24 lots on 68 acres on the west side of Harlem Road and south of Harlem Road in Harlem Township. Sketch plans were submitted for Harkins (two lots on 11.4 acres in Concord Township), and Hyatts Plaza (one lot on 3.2 acres in Berlin Township).

Executive Committee member elections also took place, with Michele Boni, Tiffany Maag, Joe Shafer and Dave Stites elected.

Earlier, the DCRPC’s Technical Review Committee met on March 21 at 109 N. Sandusky St. in Delaware. Topics were a subdivision application for the Estates at Duncan Run, 24 lots on 68 acres in Harlem Township, as well as agricultural easement applications.

The DCRPC attended the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission’s State of the Region event on March 31.

The DCRPC representatives are Chairman Stites, Boni, Shafer, Eric Gayetsky, Jim Nelson, Meghan Raehll, Steve Lisano, Ric Irvine, Gary Merrell, Barb Lewis, Jeff Benton, Dustin Kent, Sarah Holt, Jill Love, Jeffrey Warner, Joe Proemm, James Hatten, Dan Boysel, Herb Ligocki, Josh Vidor, Kent Manley, Mike Dattilo, Kent Manley, Duane Matlack, Doug Price and David Weade. Alternates Jesse Mann, Brad Stanton, Mike Love, Paul Benson, Barry Bennett, John Grumney, Richard Lehner and Sudhir Singhal. DCRPC staff are Scott Sanders, Brad Fisher, Da-Wei Liou and Stephanie Matlack. Also present was Tiffany Maag.

