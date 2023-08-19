Committees, commissions active in Sunbury The corner of Cherry and Columbus streets is the site of an unnamed park in Sunbury. Gary Budzak | The Gazette

SUNBURY — The city’s committees and commissions have looked at several developments in recent meetings.

First, the city’s Parks and Recreation Committee recently reviewed updated plans for J.R. Smith Park.

City Engineer Dan Whited went over three revised site plans on June 7. A visitor was concerned about noise from the splash pad, and the committee discussed financing options.

City Administrator Daryl Hennessy “went over the Cherry Street/Columbus Street Park and the master plan for Town Square. The Cherry Street/Columbus Street Park will need a name,” minutes said. “Additional discussion about adding an amenity to this park was discussed and will be considered at future meetings.” There were also updates on using the Town Square for the Independence Day Celebration, phase 4 of the Fallen Heroes Trail project, and the status of Reservoir Park where a youth fishing derby took place mid-month. Parking is now available at the rear of Freedom Park for upcoming disc golf tournaments.

The Parks Committee consists of council members Tim Gose, John Grumney and Dave Martin. Those present included Finance Director Dana Steffan.

Also, the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) approved the preliminary stages of the Ravines at Meadow Ridge on March 27 by a 4-1 vote.

Next, the commission reviewed major site plans for 130 Burrer Drive. “They are looking at making a brick-based building with bronze trimming,” it was said of the commercial building in the meeting minutes. “The only issue that remains is the stormwater.” The plans were approved unanimously.

Another major commercial site plan was for Sunbury Meadows and Peacock Drive. This too was approved, pending “a commitment from the applicant to make the access on the private drive a right in, right out,” the minutes said.

On May 22, the commission approved a minor lot split on Kintner Parkway.

Sunbury Mayor Joe St. John is the chair of the PZC, and Rick Ryba is vice chair. Also on the commission are Cindi Cooper, Joe Gochenour, John Lieurance and Debra Miller. Also at the meetings are City Engineer Dan Whited, Solicitor Vic Whitney and Zoning Officer Alex Nelisse-Blankenship.

A separate entity, the Events and Commemorations Committee, met on May 24. They heard from Grace Church of Sunbury, which wanted to host a Family Fest on the Square. The church said it could have food trucks “serving food from the curb so as to avoid the need to shut down any streets,” minutes said.

The Events Committee consists of council members Cooper, Dave Martin and Murray Neff.

The city’s Services Committee, another committee, met on June 7.

In unfinished business, “Mr. Hennessy went over the options for the removal of the trees and the repairs of the sidewalks in Sunbury Estates,” minutes said. “The first option is to remove and replace the tree, with the property owner responsible for sidewalk repair. The second option is to have the city remove the tree and have a contactor come out to do the repair and then bill the resident for the repairs. The third option is the city assumes the full cost of the removal and repairs, replacing the tree with a shade tree in the resident’s front yard. The Committee agreed the options represented a good range and asked that staff identify dates for meeting with residents to determine if there is a consensus for moving forward.”

Hennessy also gave an update on mapping the storm water system, and said the city was able to keep 30 yards of waste out of storm drains by street sweeping.

Whited said Strawser Paving Co. was the low bidder for the 2023 street program and would be recommended to council. He also gave an update on a retention basin draw down in Price Ponds (asking the developer for alternate pumping plan), and the Walnut Street stabilization project.

The Service Committee consists of St. John, and council members Damin Cappel, Cooper and Neff. Also present was Clerk Amber Swain.

The annual Sunbury Sizzle & Sounds food and music festival will take place on the town square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]