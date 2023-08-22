Wildlife officer training underway Pictured (left to right) are front row: Kiri Williams, Mary Janowiecki, Adam Stachler, Jacob Parker; middle row: Chase McDonald, Breyer Ehrnfield, Lucas Wildman, Brady Stevens, Nolan Johnson; back row: Payton Phenicie, Alex Almeter, Jacob Losekamp, Levi Boggs and Joshua Quail. Courtesy | ODNR

The 32nd Ohio Wildlife Officer Training Academy to prepare the next class of 14 cadets began Monday, Aug. 14, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

“Wildlife officers are essential for the conservation of Ohio’s wildlife resources and to serve the public,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “These cadets are receiving top-notch training and will soon be in the field. We are proud to have such dedicated individuals serving sportsmen and women.”

The 14 cadets were hired from a pool of 993 applicants and will complete 21 weeks of Ohio Peace Officer Basic Training and upwards of 10 weeks of specialized training from the Division of Wildlife. Training includes law enforcement procedures as well as skills for wildlife and fisheries management, communications, ATV and vehicle operations, as well as advanced firearms and self-defense.

The newest Ohio wildlife officers, listed here with their hometowns, will graduate in April 2024 and be assigned to individual counties or serve in an at-large capacity in the wildlife districts.

• Alex Almeter – Randolph, New York

• Levi Boggs – Ashville, Ohio

• Breyer Ehrnfield – Zanesville, Ohio

• Mary Janowiecki – Bremerton, Washington

• Nolan Johnson – Marblehead, Ohio

• Jacob Losekamp – Oregonia, Ohio

• Chase McDonald – Manchester, Ohio

• Jacob Parker – Laurelville, Ohio

• Payton Phenicie – New Washington, Ohio

• Joshua Quail – Crestline, Ohio

• Adam Stachler – Celina, Ohio

• Brady Stevens – Toledo, Ohio

• Lucas Wildman – Delaware, Ohio

• Kiri Williams – Martins Ferry, Ohio

Four of the cadets have law enforcement experience and past academy training. Those four — Almeter, Ehrnfield, Phenicie, and Stachler — will be assigned to wildlife district operations while the rest complete peace officer training.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property. As state law enforcement officers, they contribute to public safety in their local areas and Ohio’s great outdoors. They also speak to hundreds of clubs and groups about conservation and wildlife programs, perform fish and wildlife conservation duties, and provide technical advice and instruction about wildlife management issues, hunting, fishing, and other outdoor-related recreation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.