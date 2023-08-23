The illustrative site plan for Terra Alta Sections 6 & 9 in Delaware. Berlin Station Road runs just east of the sections, while Terra Altra Drive runs directly between them. Courtesy | City of Delaware

The development of the Terra Alta subdivision continued last week as Delaware City Council approved a final development plan for Sections 6 and 9, as well as final subdivision plats for the two sections.

Located north of Braumiller Road and east of Pollock Road, Terra Alta encompasses a total of nearly 473 acres. The expansion of Terra Alta was approved by the council in March 2020 to include the rezoned Rogers property and former Stockdale Farms land south of Terra Alta.

A total of 870 single-family units have been approved for the subdivision, including 657 single-family lots and 213 condominium, patio home, and duplex units. To date, Sections 1-11 have now received final approval from the council. Most recently, the council approved Section 8 in March to include 86 single-family detached units.

Section 6 will consist of 42 single-family detached units on approximately 27.23 acres, while Section 9 will consist of 54 single-family detached units on approximately 21.21 acres. Both sections were preliminarily approved with the overall preliminary development plan for Terra Alta in March 2020.

Per the approved overall development plan, homes in these sections will need to be a minimum of 1,800 square feet for ranches and 2,000 square feet for two-story homes.

Section 6 will be located north of Terra Alta Drive and west of Section 5, which was approved in 2021. Section 9 will be located at the southwest corner of Terra Alta Drive and Berlin Station Road.

Terra Alta LLC has completed the infrastructure improvements and is constructing and selling single-family detached homes in Sections 1, 2, 3, and 7. The infrastructure improvements have recently been completed for Sections 4 and 5 and the first building permits have been issued.

Sections 10 and 11 will consist of townhomes and fee simple cluster homes and were approved in 2022. Along with Section 8, the infrastructure for these sections is currently under construction. Terra Alta LLC has also received approval for an approximately 6,100-square-foot clubhouse with community rooms and a pool for residents of the subdivision, and the clubhouse is nearly completed.

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.